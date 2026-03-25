Yograj Singh fires salvo at Ashwin, vows to prove Arjun Tendulkar critics wrong: 'He is talking bulls**t. Who are you?'

Former India cricketer Yograj Singh came down heavily on Ravichandran Ashwin over his remarks about Arjun Tendulkar’s chances of making the Lucknow Super Giants XI this season. Ashwin had expressed doubts about Arjun finding a spot in the playing lineup, pointing to the strong competition within the squad. Yograj Singh fumes at Ravichandran Ashwin’s Arjun Tendulkar verdict (X and PTI)

Arjun, who earlier featured for Mumbai Indians, joined LSG in a trade ahead of IPL 2026 and has been working hard to prove himself in a new environment. However, breaking into the side won’t be easy. The franchise already has an impressive pool of Indian pacers, including Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan and Mohammed Shami. With such established names in the mix, Ashwin felt Arjun could struggle for opportunities.

Yograj unleashed a no-holds-barred rant at Ashwin for questioning the youngster’s place in the XI. Clearly irked by the remark, the former India cricketer didn’t hold back, tearing into Ashwin’s criticism and challenging his authority to pass such judgments on a player still trying to find his footing.

"He is talking bulls**t, this guy, Ashwin, whoever he is. He should know what to talk about somebody. Somebody's sitting on the television and talking,' Oh, he can't do this, he can't do that'. Who are you? What are you?" Yograj said on InsideSport.

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Yograj continued his tirade with more pointed remarks, this time drawing from his own conversations around Arjun and sharing what he had observed up close during the youngster’s time in Goa, while also referencing discussions with his son Yuvraj and other coaches.

"He is Sachin Tendulkar's son, that is a different story. When he was here, I told Yuvi, that all of you are concentrating wrong on Arjun Tendulkar. He is not a bowler, he had a spine problem, and his hands come down from 45 degree. When he was here, I was talking to him. I told his coach as well when he was with the Goa team," he added.

Yograj Singh issues dramatic six-month challenge The former cricketer signed off with a dramatic flourish, throwing down a bold challenge to critics while backing his belief in Arjun, insisting he could transform the youngster’s game if given the opportunity.

"If you can't do it. Send him to me, I challenge the whole world that if Arjun Tendulkar spends six months with me, he will surpass all the batters in this world. If not, I will cut off my beard and throw it," he concluded.