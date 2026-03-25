RCB, Rajasthan Royals and valuation boom: How IPL’s latest sales pushed league into global sports asset elite
The valuation of IPL franchises, with RCB at $1.78 billion and RR at $1.63 billion, shows their emergence as premium sports assets.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s sale at $1.78 billion and Rajasthan Royals’ sale at $1.63 billion have shifted the conversation around IPL franchise values. These are no longer numbers that sit neatly inside a cricket discussion. They now force a bigger question: where do IPL teams stand in the global sports asset market, and how far have they already moved beyond the rest of franchise cricket?
That is what makes this moment more significant than a simple ownership-change story. The IPL is only 18 years old, yet its top teams are now being priced like premium global media-sport properties. The latest valuation markers suggest the league has not just separated from rival T20 competitions, but has begun to enter the lower billion-dollar tiers of world sport. The caution, though, is important: a sale price, a valuation study and a brand-value estimate are not the same thing. Any serious comparison has to separate those categories cleanly before drawing conclusions.
The deals that changed the valuation conversation
The freshest transaction number is RCB. The agreed deal values the franchise at $1.78 billion and includes both the men’s IPL team and the women’s WPL side. The transaction also underlines how far the economics have moved in a short period: RCB was originally bought in 2008 for $111.6 million. Rajasthan Royals’ confirmed sale at $1.63 billion places a second IPL asset firmly in the same bracket, making it much harder to dismiss the RCB number as a one-off premium tied only to one brand. Gujarat Titans had already pointed in this direction last year, when the sale of a 67% stake implied a valuation of about $900 million. In other words, the top end of the IPL market is now comfortably in nine-figure territory and, in some cases, well beyond it.
Why investors are paying this much for IPL teams
The larger league context explains why buyers are paying at these levels. Houlihan Lokey’s 2025 IPL valuation study put the IPL’s business value at $18.5 billion and its stand-alone brand value at $3.9 billion. The current media-rights cycle for 2023-27 was sold for about $6.2 billion. Each franchise is estimated to receive roughly $55 million annually from the central pool before its own sponsorships, ticketing and local commercial income are counted. The league also delivered a combined TV and digital viewership of 1.19 billion in 2025. That is the foundation of the premium: strong shared revenue, limited supply, immense audience scale and a short, high-intensity calendar that concentrates attention.
IPL has moved beyond the rest of franchise cricket
Where the story becomes truly striking is when IPL values are compared with the rest of cricket. The cleanest current benchmark is The Hundred, because its partnership deals are recent. The completed partnerships across all eight Hundred teams represented a combined valuation of over £975 million. That means one IPL franchise, at the very top end of the market, is now being valued above the combined valuation of all eight Hundred teams together. London Spirit, the richest individual Hundred benchmark, was valued at £295 million, while Northern Superchargers were valued at £100.5 million. Those are meaningful numbers inside cricket, but they sit far below what the latest IPL deals have established.
That gap is the real turning point in this story. For years, the IPL was the richest cricket league. That is no longer a sufficient description. It has now broken away from the rest of franchise cricket’s transaction market altogether. Other tournaments can still be strategically important, commercially useful, or fast-growing, but none currently offers a publicly visible team-pricing environment close to the top end of the IPL. That matters because it changes the comparison set. Once one IPL team is worth more than the whole valuation pool of another major franchise competition, the relevant market is no longer just cricket.
Where top IPL teams sit in the global sports market
So, where do top IPL teams sit in the wider sports economy? They are not yet in the super-elite band occupied by the largest NFL, NBA or top European football assets, but they have clearly moved beyond emerging-sport territory. Forbes’ 2025 soccer valuations put the average value of the world’s top 30 football clubs at $2.4 billion. Chelsea was valued at $3.25 billion, Arsenal at $3.4 billion and Tottenham at $3.3 billion. Chelsea’s 2022 sale package, meanwhile, was worth £4.25 billion, including £2.5 billion for the club and £1.75 billion in committed investment. Against that backdrop, RCB and Rajasthan Royals remain below the leading Premier League and elite European football assets, but they are no longer absurdly distant from the lower end of that premium football valuation band.
The same is true when the comparison moves to North American leagues. Forbes’ 2025 lists put average MLB team values at $2.6 billion, average NBA team values at $5.4 billion, and average NFL team values at $7.1 billion. Top IPL franchises are still well below those averages. But they already sit above the top of MLS, where LAFC was valued at $1.25 billion and Inter Miami at $1.2 billion in the latest rankings. Even within South Asian franchise cricket, the gap is now enormous. In the PSL’s latest expansion cycle, the new Hyderabad and Sialkot franchises were sold for PKR 1.75 billion and PKR 1.85 billion, respectively. Lahore Qalandars, meanwhile, were assessed at a market value of PKR 870 million when their ownership rights were extended. Against that backdrop, IPL team prices at $1.63 billion and $1.78 billion are not just ahead of the PSL market; they are operating on an entirely different scale of sports-asset pricing. That places the top IPL assets in an interesting middle lane: ahead of many strong but still developing global sports properties, below the deepest and most mature leagues, and moving with unusual speed for a competition that plays such a short season.
Also Read: Royal Challengers Bengaluru sold to USD 1.78 billion consortium led by Aditya Birla Group
What still separates IPL from the true top tier
The speed of that rise is not accidental. Investors are paying for scarcity as much as for current cash flow. There are only 10 IPL teams. Entry is rare. The league has a near-exclusive window, massive audience concentration and unusually strong central economics for a competition of its age. It also sits atop India’s broader growth story in advertising, streaming, consumer brands, and sports fandom. In that sense, buyers are not only purchasing a cricket team. They are buying access to a premium piece of Indian sports-media infrastructure.
But the bullish case should not erase the harder questions. IPL franchises do not yet operate inside the same year-round, globally monetised ecosystem as the biggest football, NFL or NBA assets. Their season is short. Matchday income is structurally smaller than that of top football clubs. Their global revenue diversification is still developing. Some of the current premium is clearly a bet on future optionality, not just present fundamentals. That does not make the valuations unsound, but it does mean they are partly pricing in future growth rather than merely reflecting current operating depth.
The clearest verdict from the numbers
The cleanest conclusion is this: the IPL has already left the rest of cricket behind in terms of franchise value. That part is no longer debatable. The latest team sales show that the top of the league has moved into a different economic universe from the rest of the sport. What remains open is how high that ceiling can go. Right now, IPL teams are not the penthouse assets of global sport. But they are no longer standing outside the building either. They are already in the lobby, pressing for a higher floor.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORProbuddha Bhattacharjee
Probuddha Bhattacharjee is a sports writer and analyst with expertise spanning cricket, football, and multi-sport events, with a strong emphasis on data-driven journalism and tactical storytelling. He currently focuses on international cricket, the Indian Premier League, global tournaments, and emerging trends shaping modern sport, blending advanced statistics with strong narrative context to explain performance, strategy, and decision-making. His work aims to bridge the gap between numbers and storytelling, helping readers understand not just what happened on the field, but the tactical and structural reasons behind it. Trained in data journalism through the Google News Initiative (GNI) Data Journalism Lab, Probuddha works extensively with ball-by-ball datasets, performance metrics, and trend-based modelling to produce evidence-backed reports, explainers, and long-form features. His analytical approach focuses not only on outcomes but also on process—selection strategies, phase-wise tactics, workload management, and the influence of preparation and planning on match results. He is particularly interested in how statistical patterns reshape conventional cricketing narratives and provide clearer tactical insight for modern audiences. Beyond cricket, Probuddha has written analytical and news-driven pieces on football and other major sporting events, with a growing interest in sports governance, scheduling dynamics, and the economics of elite competitions. He also tracks how rule changes, franchise structures, and broadcast pressures influence the evolution of contemporary sport. He has previously contributed to platforms such as OneCricket, Sportskeeda, and CrickTracker, and continues to specialise in analytical storytelling, live coverage, and audience-focused reporting. His work prioritises clarity, context, and credibility, while consistently exploring innovative ways to present data through accessible narratives and structured match analysis.Read More