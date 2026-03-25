RCB, Rajasthan Royals and valuation boom: How IPL’s latest sales pushed league into global sports asset elite

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s sale at $1.78 billion and Rajasthan Royals’ sale at $1.63 billion have shifted the conversation around IPL franchise values. These are no longer numbers that sit neatly inside a cricket discussion. They now force a bigger question: where do IPL teams stand in the global sports asset market, and how far have they already moved beyond the rest of franchise cricket? Virat Kohli and RCB players present the IPL trophy to the Bengaluru fans. (AFP)

That is what makes this moment more significant than a simple ownership-change story. The IPL is only 18 years old, yet its top teams are now being priced like premium global media-sport properties. The latest valuation markers suggest the league has not just separated from rival T20 competitions, but has begun to enter the lower billion-dollar tiers of world sport. The caution, though, is important: a sale price, a valuation study and a brand-value estimate are not the same thing. Any serious comparison has to separate those categories cleanly before drawing conclusions.

The deals that changed the valuation conversation The freshest transaction number is RCB. The agreed deal values the franchise at $1.78 billion and includes both the men’s IPL team and the women’s WPL side. The transaction also underlines how far the economics have moved in a short period: RCB was originally bought in 2008 for $111.6 million. Rajasthan Royals’ confirmed sale at $1.63 billion places a second IPL asset firmly in the same bracket, making it much harder to dismiss the RCB number as a one-off premium tied only to one brand. Gujarat Titans had already pointed in this direction last year, when the sale of a 67% stake implied a valuation of about $900 million. In other words, the top end of the IPL market is now comfortably in nine-figure territory and, in some cases, well beyond it.

Why investors are paying this much for IPL teams The larger league context explains why buyers are paying at these levels. Houlihan Lokey’s 2025 IPL valuation study put the IPL’s business value at $18.5 billion and its stand-alone brand value at $3.9 billion. The current media-rights cycle for 2023-27 was sold for about $6.2 billion. Each franchise is estimated to receive roughly $55 million annually from the central pool before its own sponsorships, ticketing and local commercial income are counted. The league also delivered a combined TV and digital viewership of 1.19 billion in 2025. That is the foundation of the premium: strong shared revenue, limited supply, immense audience scale and a short, high-intensity calendar that concentrates attention.

IPL has moved beyond the rest of franchise cricket Where the story becomes truly striking is when IPL values are compared with the rest of cricket. The cleanest current benchmark is The Hundred, because its partnership deals are recent. The completed partnerships across all eight Hundred teams represented a combined valuation of over £975 million. That means one IPL franchise, at the very top end of the market, is now being valued above the combined valuation of all eight Hundred teams together. London Spirit, the richest individual Hundred benchmark, was valued at £295 million, while Northern Superchargers were valued at £100.5 million. Those are meaningful numbers inside cricket, but they sit far below what the latest IPL deals have established.

That gap is the real turning point in this story. For years, the IPL was the richest cricket league. That is no longer a sufficient description. It has now broken away from the rest of franchise cricket’s transaction market altogether. Other tournaments can still be strategically important, commercially useful, or fast-growing, but none currently offers a publicly visible team-pricing environment close to the top end of the IPL. That matters because it changes the comparison set. Once one IPL team is worth more than the whole valuation pool of another major franchise competition, the relevant market is no longer just cricket.