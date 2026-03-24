Royal Challengers Bengaluru sold to USD 1.78 billion consortium led by Aditya Birla Group

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have officially changed hands, with a strong consortium acquiring the franchise. The group includes the Aditya Birla Group, US-based sports investor David Blitzer, private equity giant Blackstone, and the Times of India. The deal marks a significant moment in the IPL, as RCB continues to grow in both commercial value and on-field success. The acquisition covers both the men’s and women’s teams. RCB have been acquired for USD 1.78 billion. (REUTERS)

A consortium of four groups has signed a definitive agreement with United Spirits Limited (USL), a subsidiary of UK-Diageo plc, to acquire a 100 per cent stake in the franchise.

Earlier developments indicated that the existing owners were seeking a valuation of around USD 2 billion. The Aditya Birla Group-led consortium is believed to have come close to matching that expectation, USD 1.78 billion, approximately INR 16,706 crore, as talks progress toward a final agreement.

RCB, who lifted their maiden IPL trophy last season, drew significant interest from global investors were keen to tap into the tournament’s growing commercial appeal. They also won their Women's Premier League title for the second time this year.

Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of the Aditya Birla Group, highlighted the transformative impact of the IPL and RCB’s global appeal, emphasizing the consortium’s commitment to nurturing the franchise’s legacy.

"Over the past two decades, the IPL has morphed to become a global sporting powerhouse that has changed the face of Indian cricket, creating enormous value for India. RCB, as one of the most compelling franchises in modern sport, offers the Aditya Birla Group a distinctive platform to extend its legacy of institution-building into the arena of global sport. We are delighted to become custodians of this asset and committed to further building this extraordinary legacy," Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman, Aditya Birla Group, said in a statement.

US-based sports investor David Blitzer highlighted the consortium’s vision for RCB, emphasising the franchise’s global appeal and championship potential.

"RCB has a world-class fanbase, and the IPL is one of the great growth stories in global sport. Having invested in clubs and leagues around the world, I believe the opportunity at RCB stands out. We look forward to working alongside our partners and the BCCI to build on the franchise's championship success," he remarked.

Satyan Gajwani, the chairman, Times Internet Limited added: “RCB is the reigning champion and the most popular brand in the IPL. As The Times of India Group, together with our partners, we will build RCB into a global sporting institution, while remaining rooted in Bengaluru and Karnataka and its incredible fanbase. We are committed to the people who built this championship-winning culture - the players, coaches, the leadership team, and the fans. We look forward to supporting the team as they take the pitch on Saturday to defend RCB's title.”

Aryaman Birla, part of the consortium acquiring RCB, expressed enthusiasm about the new partnership, highlighting its potential to drive the franchise’s next phase of growth and strengthen its connection with fans.

"It is a privilege to come together in this partnership to shape the next phase of growth for RCB. This partnership brings together a deep understanding of sports, media and consumer businesses. Together, we will continue to Play Bold - on the pitch, in the community, and for the fans who make RCB what it is."

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Somani-led consortium to acquire RR for USD 1.63 billion Earlier reports indicate that the inaugural IPL champions, Rajasthan Royals, are set for a significant ownership change. A US-based consortium led by Arizona-based tech entrepreneur Kal Somani has emerged as the frontrunner to acquire the franchise in a deal valued at approximately USD 1.63 billion (around ₹15,290 crore). The consortium is reported to include Rob Walton of the Walmart family and members of the Ford-linked Hamp family. Somani has a notable background in technology, having founded companies such as IntraEdge, Truyo.Ai, and Academian. In addition to his business ventures, he is a co-owner of the Motor City Golf Club, a Detroit-based golf team planning to join Tomorrow’s Golf League (TGL) in 2027. The league was co-founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy in partnership with the PGA Tour, and Somani is also believed to be an early investor in TGL. The sale remains subject to BCCI approval.

The Royals were among the cheapest teams when the league began, having been purchased for just USD 67 million in 2008 through Emerging Media, making the current valuation a remarkable jump. The proposed transaction is awaiting BCCI approval and is expected to be completed after the 2026 IPL season. British-Indian businessman Manoj Badale currently holds a 65 per cent stake in the franchise.