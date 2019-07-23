‘You can’t ignore him’ - Former India pacer has his say on MS Dhoni’s future

Former India fast bowler Munaf Patel was all praise for veteran wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni and when asked about the retirement rumours, he said that ‘you can’t ignore’ a player like Dhoni. Speculations were rife that the two-time World Cup winning captain will announce his retirement from international cricket after India’s painful 2019 World Cup semi-final defeat to New Zealand. However, on the eve of the Indian team selection for next month’s tour of the West Indies, Dhoni made himself “unavailable” while ruling out immediate retirement.

“He has his own planning. He must have told the BCCI but not all things are revealed. Dhoni doesn’t need anybody to tell him what to do. He has done so much for the country. What West Indies have achieved since 1975, Dhoni has done it in a few years (2007-15). He has won us all trophies. You can’t ignore him just like that,” Munaf told a TV channel.

Earlier, Mohammad Azharuddin said communication between the selectors and Dhoni will be vital as he enters the winter of his illustrious career amid speculations on retirement.

“About big player, the player is also taken into confidence and spoken to. I feel some decision will come. Otherwise, people will keep writing that (he) should retire, not retire. Because, no statement has come from Dhoni.” While many experts believe Dhoni is a spent force, Azharuddin felt he can still continue if he has the drive and a body that is 100 percent fit.

“My opinion is that if he is fit and playing well, he should play. If he is fit and performance is good, he can play. Sometimes what happens is, interest is lost after playing so much cricket. If his interest is still 100 per cent, I feel, he is good player and he should play,” he said.

“But, I just want to request him. Whenever he plays, he should play aggressively. Sometimes, reflexes slow down after certain age. But, Dhoni, it does not appear that the reflexes are slow. If he plays his natural game more, I feel that will be good for India.” Azharuddin said Dhoni would take the right decision whenever it is to be taken.

“He has taken rest for two months. May be, he will tell after that what he will do. I feel he will take the right decision whenever it is to be taken,” he said.

