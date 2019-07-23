‘Never have I been made to feel embarrassed,’ Wasim Akram recounts ‘humiliating’ experience at Manchester Airport

There have been several instances of celebrities including cricketers being subject to strict regulations at foreign airports specially the US and UK. Another incident took place recently as former Pakistan captain and cricket legend Wasim Akram revealed his ‘humiliating’ experience at the Manchester Airport where he was mistreated by the authorities. Akram was a part of the commentary team for the recently-concluded Cricket World Cup which England won after beating New Zealand in the final.

Akram took to Twitter to post his traumatic at the Manchester Airport where he pointed fingers at the authorities for behaving rudely with him and not taking proper care of his diabetes medication.

“Very disheartened at Manchester airport today, I travel around the world with my insulin but never have I been made to feel embarrassed. Felt very humiliated as I was rudely questioned & ordered publicly to take my insulin out of its travel cold-case & dumped in to a plastic bag,” Wasim Akram wrote in a post on his Twitter account.

Akram was diagnosed with Type I diabetes in 1997 and has been taking multiple insulin injections ever since. He has to carry the medication in cold cases to preserve them. Akram was infuriated when the authorities asked him to take the medications out and then proceeded to put it out in a plastic bag.

Akram is widely regarded as one of the best fast bowlers in the history of cricket. He has taken 414 Test wickets in 104 matches and is the lone fast bowler to pick up 500 wickets in ODI cricket (502 in total from 356 games).

