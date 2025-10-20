Search Search
Monday, Oct 20, 2025
Zaheer Khan gives his verdict on Harshit Rana's performance vs Australia: ‘He is bowling good deliveries but…’

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Oct 20, 2025 01:03 pm IST

Zaheer Khan offered valuable advice to Harshit Rana after his wicketless outing against Australia, emphasising the importance of adjusting his length.

Veteran pacer Zaheer Khan weighed in on young Harshit Rana’s performance in the first ODI against Australia, where the pacer went wicketless despite showing promise with the new ball. Rana, who has been given consistent opportunities by the team management across formats, continues to face scrutiny for his inability to convert potential into impact performances. The right-arm paceman has featured in two Test matches so far, claiming four wickets at an average of 50.75. In the ODI format, he has bagged 10 wickets in six outings, while in T20Is, he has taken five wickets in three games but proved costly, conceding runs at an economy rate of 10.18.

Harshit Rana remained wicketless against Australia in first ODI.(AP)
Harshit Rana remained wicketless against Australia in first ODI.(AP)

He was picked over Prasidh Krishna in the playing XI and got to bowl four overs on Sunday in Perth, where he gave away 27 runs but failed to take any wickets as India failed to defend a 131-run target.

Zaheer offered valuable advice to Rana after his wicketless outing against Australia, emphasising the importance of adjusting his length and converting good deliveries into wicket-taking opportunities to build rhythm and confidence.

"I think Harshit Rana is a hit the deck kind of a bowler. Certain deliveries he bowled today were fuller. It's just about getting the length right. It will help to create those wicket-taking opportunities. He is bowling good deliveries but those are not resulting in wickets. The moment you convert it, your confidence and approach will change," he said on Cricbuzz.

Also Read - Virat Kohli told to 'avoid arguing and overthinking’ as Hayden sends firm advice: ‘There’s little to question his…’

“I liked the intent from all the bowlers”: Zaheer Khan

Zaheer reflected positively on India’s bowling effort despite the defeat, praising the intent and body language of the attack. He lauded Arshdeep Singh’s early breakthrough and highlighted how the bowlers’ aggression while defending a low total was a promising sign for the team.

"I was happy with the intent. You've got to judge your defense on the basis of that. Arshdeep provided an early breakthrough. When you are defending a below-par total you can get desperate for wickets but it is a good sign. And in that process you are going to falter a bit. You will leak runs because you are looking to create opportunities. I liked the intent from all the bowlers. The body language was also right up there."

