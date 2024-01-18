Zimbabwe Women vs Ireland Women Live Score: 1st ODI of Ireland Women tour of Zimbabwe, 2024 to start at 01:30 PM
Venue : To Be Confirmed
Zimbabwe Women squad -
Adel Zimunu, Ashley Ndiraya, Beloved Biza, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Mary-Anne Musonda, ...Read More Kelis Ndhlovu, Nyasha Gwanzura, Chiedza Dhururu, Pellagia Mujaji, Audrey Mazvishaya, Francisca Chipare, Lindokuhle Mabhero, Loreen Tshuma, Nomvelo Sibanda, Precious Marange
Ireland Women squad -
Gaby Lewis, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Rebecca Stokell, Arlene Kelly, Laura Delany, Amy Hunter, Joanna Loughran, Sarah Forbes, Alana Dalzell, Ava Canning, Cara Murray, Freya Sargent, Georgina Dempsey, Jane Maguire
Zimbabwe Women vs Ireland Women Match Details
1st ODI of Ireland Women tour of Zimbabwe, 2024 between Zimbabwe Women and Ireland Women to be held at To Be Confirmed at 01:30 PM.