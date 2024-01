Zimbabwe Women vs Ireland Women Live Score: Ireland Women score after 8 overs is 38/2

Zimbabwe Women vs Ireland Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd ODI of Ireland Women tour of Zimbabwe, 2024. Match will start on 23 Jan 2024 at 01:30 PM

Venue : To Be Confirmed



Zimbabwe Women squad - Ireland Women squad -

Gaby Lewis, Leah Paul, Amy ...Read More Hunter, Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany, Rebecca Stokell, Arlene Kelly, Georgina Dempsey, Ava Canning, Jane Maguire, Cara Murray

Zimbabwe Women vs Ireland Women Live Score, 3rd ODI of Ireland Women tour of Zimbabwe, 2024