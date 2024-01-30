Zimbabwe Women vs Ireland Women Live Score: 3rd T20I of Ireland Women tour of Zimbabwe, 2024 to start at 04:30 PM
Venue : Harare Sports Club, Harare
Zimbabwe Women squad -
Adel Zimunu, Ashley Ndiraya, Beloved Biza, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Mary-Anne Musonda, Nyasha Gwanzura, Kelis Ndhlovu, Michelle Mavunga, Precious Marange, Chiedza Dhururu, Pellagia Mujaji, Audrey Mazvishaya, Christine Mutasa, Francisca Chipare, Kudzai Chigora, Lindokuhle Mabhero, Loreen Tshuma, Nomvelo Sibanda
Ireland Women squad -
Gaby Lewis, Rebecca Stokell, Arlene Kelly, Laura Delany, Leah Paul, Louise Little, Orla Prendergast, Sophie MacMahon, Amy Hunter, Joanna Loughran, Alana Dalzell, Ava Canning, Cara Murray, Freya Sargent, Georgina Dempsey
Zimbabwe Women vs Ireland Women Match Details
