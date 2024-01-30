Edit Profile
    News / cricket / Zimbabwe Women vs Ireland Women Live Score: 3rd T20I of Ireland Women tour of Zimbabwe, 2024 to start at 04:30 PM
    Live

    Zimbabwe Women vs Ireland Women Live Score: 3rd T20I of Ireland Women tour of Zimbabwe, 2024 to start at 04:30 PM

    Jan 30, 2024 10:12 AM IST
    Zimbabwe Women vs Ireland Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd T20I of Ireland Women tour of Zimbabwe, 2024. Match will start at 04:30 PM
    Zimbabwe Women vs Ireland Women Live Score, 3rd T20I of Ireland Women tour of Zimbabwe, 2024
    Zimbabwe Women vs Ireland Women Live Score, 3rd T20I of Ireland Women tour of Zimbabwe, 2024

    Zimbabwe Women vs Ireland Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd T20I of Ireland Women tour of Zimbabwe, 2024. Match will start on 30 Jan 2024 at 04:30 PM
    Venue : Harare Sports Club, Harare

    Zimbabwe Women squad -
    Adel Zimunu, Ashley Ndiraya, Beloved Biza, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Mary-Anne Musonda, Nyasha Gwanzura, Kelis Ndhlovu, Michelle Mavunga, Precious Marange, Chiedza Dhururu, Pellagia Mujaji, Audrey Mazvishaya, Christine Mutasa, Francisca Chipare, Kudzai Chigora, Lindokuhle Mabhero, Loreen Tshuma, Nomvelo Sibanda
    Ireland Women squad -
    Gaby Lewis, Rebecca Stokell, Arlene Kelly, Laura Delany, Leah Paul, Louise Little, Orla Prendergast, Sophie MacMahon, Amy Hunter, Joanna Loughran, Alana Dalzell, Ava Canning, Cara Murray, Freya Sargent, Georgina Dempsey

    LIVE3rd T20IHarare
    IRE-WIRE-WIreland Women
    ZIM-WZIM-WZimbabwe Women
    IRE-W elected to bat
    Follow all the updates here:
    Jan 30, 2024 10:12 AM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd T20I of Ireland Women tour of Zimbabwe, 2024

    Zimbabwe Women vs Ireland Women Match Details
    3rd T20I of Ireland Women tour of Zimbabwe, 2024 between Zimbabwe Women and Ireland Women to be held at Harare Sports Club, Harare at 04:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

