CBSE refuses to extend Dehradun’s school affiliation, where 16-year-old was raped

A day after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) refused to extend its affiliation to the boarding school in Dehradun, in which a 16-year-old student was gang-raped recently, the director general of school education said his office was yet to receive the intimation from the board in this regard.

On Tuesday, the CBSE released a notification stating that the school had been granted composite provisional affiliation for secondary school examination and senior secondary school certificate examination from April 1, 2015 to March 31, 2018. After expiry of the provisional affiliation, the school had applied for further extension.

Citing a letter written by the secretary of school education, Bhupinder Singh Aulakh, “in connection with alleged misbehaviour with a minor girl student” and a show cause notice issued by the regional office, the CBSE on Tuesday rejected the extension application of the school. The notification stated that after due deliberation, the board has decided to “discontinue the provisional affiliation for secondary and senior secondary level granted to the school with immediate effect.”

However, director general of school education Alok Shekhar Tiwari on Wednesday said the department had not received any such communication from the board yet. “Even if CBSE cancels its affiliation, the school will not stop functioning. We are not shutting down the school. Once CBSE communicates its decision to us, we will decide further course of action so that the students do not suffer,” Tiwari said. The CBSE in its notice has stated that students of Class 10 and 12 will be allowed to appear in the board’s examination in 2019. “We will fully cooperate with the students in this matter,” said said Ranveer Singh, regional officer of the board’s Dehradun region office.

Girl working at private firm ‘raped’ by colleagues

A 23-year-old girl, working in a private company was allegedly gang raped by her colleagues in Ranipur of Haridwar on Tuesday. The victim was allegedly invited by one of her male colleagues on Tuesday evening at his house on pretext of official work.

According to police, when the girl arrived, she found two other male colleagues there. She was offered cold drink laced with drugs after which she went unconscious and was repeatedly raped. The accused have been identified as Praveen Kumar, Pradeep Saini and Rajesh Yadav, all residents of BHEL township in the town.

First Published: Sep 27, 2018 05:01 IST