Defamation case: Arvind Kejriwal, AAP leaders apologise to Jaitley

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party leaders Sanjay Singh, Ashutosh and Raghav Chadha have apologised to Union finance minister Arun Jaitley and “unequivocally” withdrawn all allegations of financial irregularities against him during his tenure as the president of the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA).

Jaitley had filed a Rs 10 crore defamation suit in 2015 against Kejriwal and Chadha, Ashutosh, Singh, Kumar Vishwas and Deepak Bajpai after they accused him of corruption in Delhi’s cricket association from 1999 to 2013.

“These allegations made by me were based on information and papers furnished to me by certain individuals who represented to have first-hand insight into the affairs of DDCA,” Kejriwal and his party’s leaders wrote in their letters to Jaitley dated April 1.

“However, I have recently discovered that the information and the imputations contained therein are unfounded and warranted and I was clearly misinformed into making these allegations,” they said.

“I offer my sincere apology to you and your family members for any harm caused to your reputation as a consequence of my allegations,” they added.

Kejriwal has already apologised to Union minister Nitin Gadkari and Congress leader Kapil Sibal for making unverified allegations of corruption against them and requesting them “to bring the court proceedings to an end”. The two had filed separate defamation cases against the AAP chief.

He tendered a similar apology to former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia whom he had accused of running a drug trade in the state.

Kejriwal faces over 30 court cases, including 11 defamation cases, across the country. Some of the prominent defamation cases against him have been filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member of parliament Ramesh Bidhuri and Congress leader Pawan Khera.