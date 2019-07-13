Sample stretch at Chandni Chowk to be ready by July 31

A sample 300-metre stretch between Red Fort and Esplanade Road, part of the Chandni Chowk redevelopment project, will be ready by July 31.

The Delhi government’s public works department (PWD), at a meeting called by the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation on July 10, informed that work was going on at a sample stretch and it will be ready by the month end.

The PWD has been asked to ensure quality tests of material used at the site be completed by July 15, read the minutes of the meeting accessed by HT.

The SRDC discusses in detail PWD’s monsoon preparedness for the dug-up area. PWD was asked to put in place temporary measures to ensure there is no waterlogging. PWD officials said storm water drains were being constructed on the main road.

“PWD has been asked to make provision for storm water drains as per NGT’s directive. We hope they do a proper job so that there is no waterlogging. Work is going on at a fast pace; we hope the sample stretch will be completed as per schedule,” said Sanjay Bhargava, president of Chandni Chowk Sarv Vyapar Mandal.

PWD officials said constructing a separate network of storm water drains will require time. “It was felt a separate network of storm water drains is needed as a permanent measure...it has been decided the north corporation, Delhi Jal Board and PWD will prepare a storm water drain plan for roads in Shahjahanabad,” said a senior official.

For this monsoon, the market association has requested for water pumps. A senior official that heavy duty water pumps will be installed at seven locations on the 1.5-km stretch. The pumps will be installed at Red Fort crossing, Dariba, Fountain Chowk, Moti Bazar, Town Hall, Ballimaran and Fatehpuri Mosque.

