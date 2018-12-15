Waste-to-art park to be thrown open on Jan 20 at South Delhi

The South Delhi municipal corporation (SDMC) is all set to open the Wonders of World Park at Rajiv Gandhi Smriti Van on January 20.

The park, spread across six acres and located close to the Sarai Kale Khan Interstate Bus Terminus, will have replicas of all the seven wonders of world, including the Taj Mahal, the Great Pyramid of Giza, the Eiffel Tower, the Leaning Tower of Pisa, Christ the Redeemer of Rio de Janeiro, Rome’s Colosseum and the Statue of Liberty. All the statues are made using waste car parts.

A senior SDMC official said the civic body commissioner, Puneet Goel, will visit the site on Saturday to monitor the progress of the SDMC’s waste-to-art project.

“We have already installed these structures and now work for giving finishing look is going on. Besides, the horticulture department is carrying work for landscaping, solar panels and constructing pathways. Once these jobs are done, we will focus on installing beautiful lights all over the place, especially around these replicas,” said a senior SDMC official.

Each replica will be of minimum 10 metres in height. These replicas will have stone plinth to provide information about the wonder of worlds. Also there will be a selfie area, where people can click the photographs with these structures, a SDMC official said. The idea to develop the park has been borrowed from a similar park in Kota Rajasthan.

“Apart from these replicas, there will be a 200 metre jungle walk and a centre to showcase various projects of the horticulture department. We have developed a green area around these seven monuments, each with different themes,” said the SDMC official.

To popularise the place and get heavy footfall, SDMC plans to pursue the Delhi Tourism department to list the place in their tour circuit.

A minimum entry fee will be charged from visitors and the amount will be used for regular upkeep of the park. “For the convenience of visitors, we will develop eating joints, public convenience and a playing area for children,” said the official.

First Published: Dec 15, 2018 16:05 IST