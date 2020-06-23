e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 23, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Editorials / Donald Trump’s anti-immigration move | HT Editorial

Donald Trump’s anti-immigration move | HT Editorial

India should seek to institutionalise the immigrant relationship

editorials Updated: Jun 23, 2020 20:31 IST
Hindustan Times
The economic costs for India due to the suspension of H1-B visa will be limited, but the real damage is the question mark it raises over the Indian-American immigration story
The economic costs for India due to the suspension of H1-B visa will be limited, but the real damage is the question mark it raises over the Indian-American immigration story(NYT)
         

With United States (US) President Donald Trump suspending new H-1B and L-1 visas for temporary workers until December, the main immigration highway from India to the US is closed, hopefully temporarily. Over half these visas go to Indians. The orders do not affect the underlying visa legislation. But his action is a reminder that immigration is a sovereign issue, visas will be inevitably caught up in anti-globalisation fervour, and highly-skilled migrants are no longer immune to political pot-shots. Mr Trump’s motivations are obvious. His poll numbers are sagging. He has raged against illegal migration since he was elected, and, with unemployment at a record high, has turned his guns on legal migration as well.

The economic costs for India will be limited but the real damage is the question mark it raises over the Indian-American immigration story. About half of Indian immigration to the US is linked to skill-based work visas. The Indian-American citizen is a recent phenomenon; their numbers passed the one million mark in 2015. They have emerged as model immigrants. India has also benefited from their success. Indian-Americans are among the largest sources of remittances. And they have emerged as advocates of a stronger India-US ties. Which is why New Delhi needs to be more active in institutionalising the immigrant relationship, for example, including a H visa quota in a future trade agreement, rather than leaving it to the whims of Donald Trump.

tags
top news
Reduce mission strength to half in 7 days: India downgrades ties with Pak
Reduce mission strength to half in 7 days: India downgrades ties with Pak
Arvind Kejriwal writes to Amit Shah on Covid-19. Gets a blunt response on Twitter
Arvind Kejriwal writes to Amit Shah on Covid-19. Gets a blunt response on Twitter
Imran Khan’s anti-graft crusade hits the glass ceiling. It is Made in China
Imran Khan’s anti-graft crusade hits the glass ceiling. It is Made in China
After abrogation of Art 370, RSS wants probe into S P Mookerjee’s death
After abrogation of Art 370, RSS wants probe into S P Mookerjee’s death
LIVE: In record spike, Delhi adds 3,947 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
LIVE: In record spike, Delhi adds 3,947 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
Rahul Gandhi has another question on PM Modi’s statement on China
Rahul Gandhi has another question on PM Modi’s statement on China
Railways to refund full fares for tickets booked mid-April
Railways to refund full fares for tickets booked mid-April
‘Kung Flu’: Donald Trump mocks China over Covid; White House denies racism
‘Kung Flu’: Donald Trump mocks China over Covid; White House denies racism
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyUP Covid-19 CasesRath YatraCGBSE Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

opinion

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In