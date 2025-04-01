Number Theory: Is India's stock market winter finally over?

After months of volatility and a persistent downward trend, the Indian markets have shown signs of recovery in recent weeks. The benchmark BSE Sensex, which had been struggling to regain momentum, has now nearly returned to its levels from the end of 2024. But does this indicate a sustained reversal, or is it just a temporary bounce? What does foreign institutional investor (FII) data suggest, and what are the key factors driving this shift? The charts below break down these trends in detail.

A man walks past the bull statue at BSE building in Mumbai.(PTI)