Election 2022 LIVE: Campaigning for 5th phase ends with 'Baba Bulldozer' at centre
Live
Election 2022 LIVE: Campaigning for 5th phase ends with 'Baba Bulldozer' at centre
Election 2022 Live Updates: The UP assembly seats covering Sultanpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Barabaki, Bahraich, Shravasti, Gonda, Amethi and Raebareli districts are going to polls on February 27.
The high-octane campaign for the fifth phase of UP polls ended on Friday as sharp jibes and retorts from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Samajwadi Party continued to garner most of the eyeballs. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath's campaign in Sultanpur saw bulldozers at rally ground, with ‘Baba ka Bulldozer’ written on it, apparently turning SP chief's ‘Baba Bulldozer’ jibe into poll campaign. As many as 61 assembly seats spread across 12 districts are going to polls on February 27. The counting of vote will take place on March 10.
Feb 26, 2022 09:37 AM IST
BJP MP Hema Malini says new India born in past 7 years
BJP MP from Mathura, Hema Malini, hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership saying that new India has been born in the last seven years.
Addressing a public rally in UP's Ballia on Friday, she said, "Everyone is requesting Modi Ji to stop Ukraine-Russia war because everyone considers him a World leader. He has brought the country so far, and the world respects him."
