Home / Elections / Election 2022 LIVE: Campaigning for 5th phase ends with 'Baba Bulldozer' at centre
Live

Election 2022 LIVE: Campaigning for 5th phase ends with 'Baba Bulldozer' at centre

  • Election 2022 Live Updates: The UP assembly seats covering Sultanpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Barabaki, Bahraich, Shravasti, Gonda, Amethi and Raebareli districts are going to polls on February 27.
Assembly Election 2022: Voters in queue for fourth phase of polling.
Assembly Election 2022: Voters in queue for fourth phase of polling.(PTI)
Published on Feb 26, 2022 09:37 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
OPEN APP

The high-octane campaign for the fifth phase of UP polls ended on Friday as sharp jibes and retorts from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Samajwadi Party continued to garner most of the eyeballs. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath's campaign in Sultanpur saw bulldozers at rally ground, with ‘Baba ka Bulldozer’ written on it, apparently turning SP chief's ‘Baba Bulldozer’ jibe into poll campaign. As many as 61 assembly seats spread across 12 districts are going to polls on February 27. The counting of vote will take place on March 10.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 26, 2022 09:37 AM IST

    BJP MP Hema Malini says new India born in past 7 years

    BJP MP from Mathura, Hema Malini, hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership saying that new India has been born in the last seven years.

    Addressing a public rally in UP's Ballia on Friday, she said, "Everyone is requesting Modi Ji to stop Ukraine-Russia war because everyone considers him a World leader. He has brought the country so far, and the world respects him."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
up election assembly election manipur election
uttar pradesh assembly election

UP polls: Livelihood bigger issue than Ram temple in Ayodhya

This is the first election after construction of the Ram temple began. The possibility of demolition of shops for the proposed road widening project is the main concern for traders, saints and locals in Ayodhya
The Hanuman Garhi road in Ayodhya. (Ravinder Singh/HH Photo)
The Hanuman Garhi road in Ayodhya. (Ravinder Singh/HH Photo)
Published on Feb 26, 2022 12:48 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPawan Dixit, Ayodhya
Close Story
uttar pradesh assembly election

UP polls: In Bahraich, Muslims, Dalits hold key to electoral fortunes

UP assembly election: The BJP had won six of the seven assembly seats in Bahraich district in 2017. The SP had bagged one seat then.
Crowd outside the dargah of Ghazi Salar Masud in Bahraich. (HH Photo)
Crowd outside the dargah of Ghazi Salar Masud in Bahraich. (HH Photo)
Published on Feb 26, 2022 12:34 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPawan Dixit, Bahraich
Close Story
uttar pradesh assembly election

UP polls: Akhilesh says sea of people in Ayodhya indicates Samajwadi Party will form govt

Akhilesh held his road show on the last day of campaigning for the fifth phase of the UP assembly polls in which Ayodhya voters, too, will exercise their franchise on Sunday (February 27)
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav holds a mace during a road show for the UP assembly polls in Ayodhya on Friday. (ANI PHOTO)
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav holds a mace during a road show for the UP assembly polls in Ayodhya on Friday. (ANI PHOTO)
Published on Feb 26, 2022 12:22 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPankaj Jaiswal and Shariq Rais Siddiqui, Lucknow/bahraich
Close Story
uttar pradesh assembly election

UP polls: Parties invoke medieval warriors in Bahraich electoral battle

As the parties seek to make an impression on voters, references to medieval warriors Maharaja Suheldev and Ghazi Saiyyad Salar Masud have been made during the UP election campaign in Bahraich
A statue of medieval warrior Maharaja Suheldev in Bahraich. (SOURCED IMAGE)
A statue of medieval warrior Maharaja Suheldev in Bahraich. (SOURCED IMAGE)
Updated on Feb 25, 2022 11:42 PM IST
Copy Link
ByRajesh Kumar Singh, Lucknow
Close Story
uttar pradesh assembly election

UP polls: Priyanka holds two road shows in Prayagraj region

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also distributed friendship bands and her party’s mini calendars among the crowd bearing the Congress slogan “ladki hoon lad sakti hoon” (I am a girl and I can fight)
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also distributed friendship bands and her party’s mini calendars among the crowd bearing the Congress slogan “ladki hoon lad sakti hoon” (I am a girl and I can fight) (HT photo)
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also distributed friendship bands and her party’s mini calendars among the crowd bearing the Congress slogan “ladki hoon lad sakti hoon” (I am a girl and I can fight) (HT photo)
Published on Feb 25, 2022 11:38 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Close Story
uttar pradesh assembly election

UP polls: Dimple, Jaya target BJP for ‘spreading lies’

Former Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Dimple Yadav on Friday alleged that chief minister Yogi Adityanath had the dubious distinction of being one “who as a serving CM had withdrawn serious cases registered against him”
Dimple Yadav reiterates SP’s promise of 33% quota to women in govt jobs if her party comes to power (HT photo)
Dimple Yadav reiterates SP’s promise of 33% quota to women in govt jobs if her party comes to power (HT photo)
Published on Feb 25, 2022 11:21 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Close Story
uttar pradesh assembly election

Rahul presents Chhattisgarh development model for UP

BJP starts talking about religion as soon as elections approach, but never talks about real issues, says Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses public rally for Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, in Amethi on Friday. (Sourced)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses public rally for Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, in Amethi on Friday. (Sourced)
Published on Feb 25, 2022 10:26 PM IST
Copy Link
ByUmesh Raghuvanshi/Farhan Ahmed Siddiqui, Lucknow/prayagraj
Close Story
manipur assembly election

If chosen, Manipur’s youngest nominee wants to focus on education, agriculture

Manglem, a resident of Kairembikhok Awang Leikai in Thoubal district completed his Class X Boards and Class 12 from Delhi. He joined the National Students’ Union of India in Delhi in 2013 and the Manipur Pradesh Youth Congress Committee in 2018.
Usham Manglem, Manipur’s youngest candidate wants to work on improving education, health and agriculture for the people of his constituency. (FACEBOOK.)
Usham Manglem, Manipur’s youngest candidate wants to work on improving education, health and agriculture for the people of his constituency. (FACEBOOK.)
Updated on Feb 25, 2022 06:34 PM IST
Copy Link
BySobhapati Samom
Close Story
uttar pradesh assembly election

UP polls: PM Modi & his friends broke the backbone of job sector, says Rahul

Rahul Gandhi accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of favouring big businessmen who were profiteering off farmers and small shopkeepers.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Amethi (ANI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Amethi (ANI)
Published on Feb 25, 2022 04:15 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Ishika Yadav | Edited by Aryan Prakash
Close Story
uttar pradesh assembly election

In Jaya Bachchan's campaign for SP, iconic song from husband Amitabh's ‘Don’

Uttar Pradesh assembly election 2022: Ganga kinare ka chhora will always be Ganga's, the actor-turned politician said, referring to Amitabh, who hails from the state's Prayagraj.
Jaya Bachchan in Sirathu (ANI)
Jaya Bachchan in Sirathu (ANI)
Published on Feb 25, 2022 04:11 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Close Story
uttar pradesh assembly election

UP polls: You vote with your eyes closed, Priyanka tells voters in Amethi

UP Assembly elections: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra told the voters in Amethi to choose wisely
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses a poll rally in Amethi in Uttar Pradesh(ANI)
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses a poll rally in Amethi in Uttar Pradesh(ANI)
Published on Feb 25, 2022 03:34 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Aryan Prakash
Close Story
manipur assembly election

Naga People’s Front distances itself from its leader’s anti-Modi comments

The Bharatiya Janata Party called it inappropriate for the leader to propagate religious fanaticism and extreme hate politics at an election rally
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public meeting in Manipur on February 22. (ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public meeting in Manipur on February 22. (ANI)
Updated on Feb 25, 2022 12:10 PM IST
Copy Link
ByAlice Yhoshü
Close Story
uttar pradesh assembly election

UP Polls: Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP, says 'selling nation to private sector'

BJP is scared and reluctant to provide jobs to the unemployed youth of the state and the nation, and "hence it is selling everything to the private sector", says SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (file photo- Twitter @yadavakhilesh)
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (file photo- Twitter @yadavakhilesh)
Published on Feb 25, 2022 09:54 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Ishika Yadav | Edited by Swati Bhasin
Close Story
uttar pradesh assembly election

Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Amethi, Prayagraj today

This will be his first campaign tour in Uttar Pradesh since December, though Gandhi has been part of 30 election-related programmes in Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (HT PHOTO)
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (HT PHOTO)
Updated on Feb 25, 2022 09:06 AM IST
Copy Link
ByIsha Sahai Bhatnagar
Close Story
uttar pradesh assembly election

Election 2022: Seizures cross 1,000 crore from poll-bound states, says EC

Assembly Election 2022 highlights: With four phases of polling over, the political parties are trying to project favourable momentum.
Pic for representational purpose only
Pic for representational purpose only
Updated on Feb 26, 2022 12:12 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 26, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out