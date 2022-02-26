Live Election 2022 LIVE: Campaigning for 5th phase ends with 'Baba Bulldozer' at centre Election 2022 Live Updates: The UP assembly seats covering Sultanpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Barabaki, Bahraich, Shravasti, Gonda, Amethi and Raebareli districts are going to polls on February 27. Assembly Election 2022: Voters in queue for fourth phase of polling.(PTI) By OPEN APP The high-octane campaign for the fifth phase of UP polls ended on Friday as sharp jibes and retorts from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Samajwadi Party continued to garner most of the eyeballs. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath's campaign in Sultanpur saw bulldozers at rally ground, with ‘Baba ka Bulldozer’ written on it, apparently turning SP chief's ‘Baba Bulldozer’ jibe into poll campaign. As many as 61 assembly seats spread across 12 districts are going to polls on February 27. The counting of vote will take place on March 10. SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON up election assembly election manipur election Topics Subscribed to newsletter successfully