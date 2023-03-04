Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3: Here's where fans can watch first episode

For over a decade, Attack on Titan has captured the hearts and imaginations of anime enthusiasts around the world. With its gripping storyline and unforgettable cast of characters, the show has become a cultural phenomenon, attracting a massive fanbase and critical acclaim alike. However, as with all great things, the end is near. Fans have eagerly awaited the second part of the finale, which promises to bring the story to a thrilling and satisfying conclusion. As the ultimate battle against the Titans looms, anticipation is at an all-time high. Here's where fans can watch final season part 3, first episode. (Also read: Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3: Leaked details create fan hype)

For those stationed outside of Japan, the wait is almost over. The first episode of Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 is set to be available for streaming, and fans are eagerly looking forward to it. The official Twitter handle of IGN updated their fans about the same, and wrote, “Good news, Attack on Titan fans outside of Japan: the first episode of The Final Season Part 3 is finally on Crunchyroll and Hulu.”

Reacting to the information, one of Attack on Titan fans, commented, “Is it going to Funimation? It should because it was already on that platform right?” Another fan wrote, “I just watched the first 2 episodes. This show is wild. Should I keep going?” Other fan commented, “So as soon as I finish watching it Illegally they decide to put it on Hulu.” “Soooo good”, added one. “Phenomenal episode, Mappa”, wrote other. “Want to binge all not once a week can't handle it that way lol”, read other fan's comment.

According to a tweet from @Kami_Casuals, a secondary account run by the reputable source for anime and manga news, @AniNewsAndFacts, the first special of Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 will be divided into three episodes for streaming services outside of Japan. This leak confirms the earlier speculation that the show would consist of two one-hour specials, rather than weekly episodes. However, the reason behind this division for international streaming services remains unclear.

The leak comes from a trusted source in the anime and manga community, making it a reliable piece of information. This news will undoubtedly pique the interest of Attack on Titan fans worldwide, who eagerly anticipated the release of the final season. The decision to divide the first special into three episodes for international streaming services may suggest that the show's producers are looking to cater to a broader audience, perhaps one that prefers shorter, bite-sized episodes. However, without official confirmation, the exact reason behind this decision remains a mystery.