Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3: Leaked details create fan hype

Anime fans all around the world are eagerly anticipating the release of Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3, set to premiere on March 3, 2023. However, a recent leak has given us some insight into the international streaming plans for the show. Here's what we know so far.

The leak and its implications

The leak concerning Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 came from Twitter user @Kami_Casuals, a secondary account run by @AniNewsAndFacts, a reputable source for anime and manga news. According to the leak, the first special of the upcoming season will be broken up into three episodes for streaming services outside of Japan. This confirms the speculation that the show will consist of two one-hour specials rather than weekly episodes. However, it's unclear why this division is being made specifically for international streaming services.

Fans react to the news

Despite the confusion surrounding the streaming details, fans are excited about the fact that the special will be available to view internationally on the same day as its Japanese release. The leak has created hype around the upcoming premiere, with fans eagerly discussing the new season on social media.

What we know about the Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3

The last chapter of the TV anime adaptation of Hajime Isayama's manga series "Attack on Titan" is "Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3." This series, which began in April 2013, has undergone a decade-long transformation from start to conclusion.

The new season will feature a heavy focus on Hange Zoe, which has fans worried about her fate. The opening theme for the season will be Under the Tree by SIM, who also sang the opening for the second part of the final season, titled The Rumbling.

The first half of the final season’s third part will air on March 3, 2023, while the second half doesn't yet have an official release date. However, fans have been told that it will be airing later in 2023, so they can expect it to air sometime before the Fall 2023 season.

The leak has given us some insight into the international streaming plans for Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3, which has only heightened the excitement surrounding the upcoming premiere. Despite the confusion surrounding the division of the special into three episodes, fans are eager to see what the final instalment of this beloved anime series has in store.