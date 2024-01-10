Metallic Rouge Episode 1 - Exact release date and time, where to watch and all you need to know

Get ready, anime enthusiasts! Studio Bones celebrates 25 years with a special treat – Metallic Rouge. Dive into the futuristic world of androids, mysteries, and thrilling mecha battles. We've gathered all the key details for Episode 1! Studio Bones Celebrates 25 Years with New Anime 'Metallic Rouge.'(Studio Bones)

Metallic Rouge Episode 1 release date and time:

Metallic Rouge Episode 1 premieres on January 10, 2024. Here's when you can catch it based on your timezone:

3:00 a.m. PT

6:00 a.m. ET

11:00 a.m. GMT

12:00 p.m. CET

Where to watch Metallic Rouge Episode 1:

Tune in to Fuji TV's +Ultra slot from January 10, 2024, and for global fans, Crunchyroll has your back. Stream the series worldwide and embark on this mecha adventure!

What to expect from Metallic Rouge Episode 1:

The trailer introduces Rouge and Naomi, special investigators with a darker storyline than expected. Expect a blend of action, mystery, and character dynamics. Get ready for a thrilling ride in a tech-noir world!

What is Metallic Rouge anime about:

Set in a futuristic society where humans and androids coexist, Rouge Redstar, an android girl, and her partner Naomi Ortmann embark on a mission to Mars. Their task: eliminate the Immortal Nine, rebellious androids threatening the government. Themes of AI ethics and rebellion will unfold.

Metallic Rouge cast and characters to look out for:

Keep an eye on the talented cast:

Yume Miyamoto as Rouge Redstar

Tomoyo Kurosawa as Naomi Ortmann

Shunsuke Takeuchi, Yui Ogura, Kenjiro Tsuda, Chiaki Kobayashi, and more in key roles.

Metallic Rouge: A closer look

The good parts:

Atmospheric noir vibes: Metallic Rouge sets the tone with dark techno visuals and a haunting score. Atmospheric scenes in dimly lit bars and alleyways add a noir touch reminiscent of Blade Runner.

Morally complex characters: Protagonist Rouge Redstar's laid-back demeanor hides a potential moral conflict. Her nonchalant approach to orders hints at a character arc filled with inner turmoil and redemption.

Dynamic character duo: Rouge's partnership with the witty and mysterious Naomi promises a fun dynamic. Their journey into questioning morality adds depth to the narrative.

Bit meh parts:

Exposition overload: The world-building, while intriguing, struggles to find the right balance. Terms like "Alters" and "Scarface" may leave viewers yearning for more context.

Confusing premiere: The slow build towards the final action might leave viewers confused. The stakes and character motivations might not hit home due to the overwhelming amount of information.

Should you watch Metallic Rouge?

If you love mecha, noir aesthetics, and morally ambiguous characters, Metallic Rouge is your go-to series. The tech-noir atmosphere, coupled with a promising character arc for Rouge, sets the stage for an engaging storyline.

While the premiere may be a bit confusing, the potential for a rich narrative and unique character development makes Metallic Rouge worth checking out.