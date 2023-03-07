Unconventional Kappa takes centre stage in the Zaiyuki anime project

Renowned manga artist Yūsuke Murata has been making waves in the anime industry for years with his exceptional artistic abilities and original storytelling. With the recent announcement of his Zaiyuki anime project in collaboration with Village Studio, fans can expect yet another unique and entertaining creation from the master himself. In this article, we'll take a closer look at the first part of the project and what makes it so exciting.

A different kind of Kappa

The first part of the Zaiyuki anime project introduces us to the titular character, a young kappa who doesn't quite fit the mould of his kind. (Yūsuke Murata )

The first part of the Zaiyuki anime project introduces us to the titular character, a young kappa who doesn't quite fit the mould of his kind. He can't swim, he's terrible at sumo wrestling, and he despises cucumbers - a food that kappas are traditionally known to love. In an attempt to prove his worth as a kappa, Zaiyuki enters a lottery and wins a package tour to India. However, things quickly go awry as soon as he sets foot in the airport.

Yūsuke Murata's creative genius

Yūsuke Murata is no stranger to the world of anime, having directed and animated a 107-second One-Punch Man anime short in September 2021, also with Village Studio. His collaboration with web manga creator ONE on the One-Punch Man manga was a resounding success, and the series has since become a worldwide phenomenon. Fans of Murata's previous works can expect the same level of creativity and attention to detail in Zaiyuki.

The future of the Zaiyuki anime project

While there is no official release date for the Zaiyuki anime project, fans are eagerly awaiting the chance to see more of the young kappa's adventures. With Yūsuke Murata at the helm, there's no doubt that the project will be a success, both in Japan and abroad. Keep an eye out for more updates on Zaiyuki in the coming months.

Yūsuke Murata's impressive career in the anime industry has spanned over a decade, with notable works such as One-Punch Man and Eyeshield 21 under his belt. His attention to detail and unique artistic style has earned him countless fans around the world, and his collaborations with other talented creators have resulted in some of the most beloved anime series of all time.