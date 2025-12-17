Are Movie Theaters Facing Their Curtain Call?

Editor’s note: In this Future View, students discuss the future of movies. Next week we’ll ask, “What’s the most memorable Christmas gift you’ve ever received or given?” Students should click here to submit opinions of fewer than 250 words by Dec. 22. The best responses will be published Tuesday night.

The future of movies is in danger not because of the advent of streaming, but because of the impending giant of artificial intelligence. No longer the generator of cheesy poems or erroneous arguments, AI can draft quality movie scripts rivaling Hollywood’s greatest writers.

With the release of Sora 2, which can create spectacular cinematography, the art of movie making itself will die. Artificially produced acting, plot development, soundtracks and directing will be produced in minutes. The field of creativity has shrunk and soon movies will be curated to the specific desires of the consumer.

Film quality will also stagnate. Story telling will be simplified and lean heavily on tropes (since AI imitates what already exists), which will kill originality. Theaters will become antiquated, and the demand for home theaters will skyrocket. This might be a bleak outlook for creatives, but their work may become more valuable. AI can fill the demand for cinematography but can never replace the art itself.

—Annelise Perez, Ave Maria University, literature and psychology

Movies Will Flourish

It’s all about experience. Today, as in the old days, it’s about the big screen, the scent of popcorn, the car ride to the show filled with anticipation, and the drive back filled with awe or disappointment.

But with the rise of streaming services and short-form content, the number of moviegoers may shrink. This is a crucial time for theaters to find out who their customers are. Many young people have developed shorter attention spans and may not—maybe can’t—sit through a two-hour movie.

And with the audience correctly identified, theaters and streaming channels can take advantage of the new world of filmmaking. Films will get better and better, detailing the human experience in more creative ways. As the ability of AI to generate realistic video improves, production costs will plummet, and we’ll see new entrants in the media industry. These new players, who can monetize through platforms like YouTube, can simply be people with a love for film who are talented at directing AI’s production of a video story. As always, creativity will find a way to flourish.

—Aayan Ali, Georgetown University, business and global affairs

A Movie for You, Not the Family

Watching a film used to be a collective experience. There were no sites with thousands of reviews and algorithms that know you better than your parents. You heard about a movie through word of mouth or from a critic in the paper, or you chose a film at random. Discovering a movie wasn’t a quick task.

Filmmakers no longer need to cater to a general audience. They aim their films instead at a specific segment of viewers—with the result that the selection process is mechanically individualized. Who cares what your friends say? The algorithm knows best.

Now that everyone has a screen with him at all times, filmmakers no longer have the incentive to create worldwide hits that draw everyone—kids, parents and grandparents—into the theaters. Gone are the days the entire family could enjoy an entire film together. Here are the days when all members of the family can each watch films catered to them, separately, all at the same time.

—Zach Barrie, Northeastern University, accounting

The Next Act

Three years ago, I attended the premiere of “Halloween Ends” at a local movie theater in Massachusetts. What a disappointment. The movie received a 40% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Only one component saved the night—Dolby Cinema. The movie-theater format is designed to deliver a more immersive film experience than other theaters. It projects great image quality, comfortable, reclining leather seats and best-in-class speakers.

Movie theaters used to be the only way to access new releases and enjoy a big screen. But with the rise of streaming services and 65-inch TVs, most people today prefer to stay in.

Recognizing the problem, theater chains are investing $1.5 billion in upgrades, according to a recent Cinema United report. Movie directors are filming with new cameras explicitly made for premium formats such as IMAX and Dolby. The old-style movie auditoriums are nearing the end of their reel, but the next act of specialized movie theaters is on the way.

—Jonathan Lazaridis, High Point University, business and economics

