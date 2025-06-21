‘Aamir Khan can take risks, nothing will change’: Prosenjit Chatterjee on Sitaare Zameen Par's theatre-only release

Aamir Khan's decision to not release Sitaare Zameen Par on OTT platforms just eight weeks after it hit the theatre has garnered praise from Prosenjit Chatterjee. Speaking with India Today, Prosenjit said that Aamir "can take the risk" as he "understands the pulse and sensibilities of the audiences". However, he added that "nothing will change". (Also Read | Sitaare Zameen Par box office collection day 1) Prosenjit Chatterjee talked about Aamir Khan and Sitaare Zameen Par.

Prosenjit Chatterjee on Aamir Khan's decision on Sitaare Zameen Par release

Talking about Aamir's different approach, Prosenjit said, "He can take the risk. He has been serving the industry for many years, and he understands the pulse and sensibilities of the audiences."

Why Prosenjit thinks this move won't change anything

Prosenjit, however, thinks that this move of Aamir won't bring about any change. "To save the theatrical business and cinema, he (Aamir Khan) is a person who can think this way or take this kind of risk. Nothing will change, a film will come on OTT and then on satellite television. That's how it works, that's how we reach our Indian audiences. But let's see how this goes (Sitaare Zameen Par's only-cinema model), and I hope it works," added Prosenjit.

What Aamir had said about Sitaare Zameen Par's release

Recently, Aamir told India Today about exclusively releasing the film in theatres. “I am a loyalist of cinema, and I believe in it. Yes, it’s a big risk, and there’s a lot [of money] involved. If I don’t get that chunk of my pre-sales, and the film doesn’t work, it could lead to a major loss. I did receive offers, but I turned them down because I want audiences to go to theatres and watch my film. I believe in cinema, and I believe in my audience," he added.

As per trade analyst Komal Nahta, Aamir has turned down an offer of ₹120 crore from Amazon Prime Video for the digital rights of the film. Komal, writing for Film Information, said that Aamir has "decided to try and change the game" for films releasing in theatres. Komal said that Aamir wants people to experience the release of a film in theatres.

About Sitaare Zameen Par

A spiritual sequel to the 2007 hit film Taare Zameen Par, Sitaare Zameen Par, directed by RS Prasanna, released in theatres on Friday. In it, Aamir plays a basketball coach training a team of players with special needs. The film also stars Genelia D'souza.

It is a remake of the Spanish film Campeones. Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, the film introduces 10 actors--Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar.