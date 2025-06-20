Sitaare Zameen Par box office collection day 1 (updated live): Aamir Khan film has a slow start, opens at 8 crore

Sitaare Zameen Par box office collection day 1 (updated live): Expectations are high from Aamir Khan's big screen return with Sitaare Zameen Par, after the underperformance of Laal Singh Chadha. Will the RS Prasanna film manage to bring back Aamir Khan's mojo at the box office? As per the latest update on Saclink.com, the sports drama film has seen a slow start, less than ₹ 10 crore. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan visits Sitaare Zameen Par set, says Aamir Khan called him at least 10 times to meet the cast) Sitaare Zameen Par box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan's film has a very slow start.

Sitaare Zameen Par box office collection

The report states that Sitaare Zameen Par had an opening day haul of ₹ 8.87 crore (by 8 pm). The film had an overall 17.73% Hindi Occupancy on Friday. The occupancy for morning shows were at 16.74%, and stayed the same for afternoon shows as well, at 16.25%. The number increased slightly for the evening shows at 20.21%.

Will the opening day haul of Sitaare Zameen Par manage to cross the numbers of Aamir's last release Laal Singh Chadha? The 2022 release had minted ₹ 11.7 crore on its first day of release. We will have to wait for a few more hours to see.

About Sitaare Zameen Par

A spiritual sequel to the 2007 hit film Taare Zameen Par, Sitaare Zameen Par is directed by RS Prasanna. The film introduces 10 actors--Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. It is a remake of the Spanish film Campeones.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read, “Overall, Sitaare Zameen Par is a heartfelt product, meant to be experienced in a packed theatre. The collective laughter, the silent sniffles, and more, enhance the film’s impact. It may not shine as brightly as its predecessor, but these Sitaare light up the screen in their own beautiful way.”