Shah Rukh Khan visits Sitaare Zameen Par set, says Aamir Khan called him at least 10 times to meet the cast

Aamir Khan is all set to return to the big screen after a gap of three years, with Sitaare Zameen Par. On Thursday, the makers shared a special BTS video from the making of the film, where Shah Rukh Khan paid a visit to the set. Not only did he meet Aamir, but Shah Rukh was also seen interacting with each and every cast member of the film. (Also read: Aamir Khan turns down ₹120 crore offer from this OTT platform for digital rights of Sitaare Zameen Par: Report) Shah Rukh Khan visited Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par set.

Shah Rukh hugs Aamir

In the video, Shah Rukh was seen arriving on the set of the film, which came as a pleasant surprise for the cast. He said, “Aamir has told me at least 10 times. He said, ‘Come and meet the actors. They are doing so well. I didn’t get time earlier but every day I meet him, whenever I am meeting him, he is calling me also, saying, ‘Please come. Please come.’ Even 3 days ago, he told me, ‘Shah, tu ana yaar (Come no, please)!’”

Shah Rukh on Sitaare Zameen Par set

In the rest of the video, he was seen talking to the cast members as they shared their favourite movies starring him, ranging from Chak De! India to Don. He also did his iconic arms-stretched wide pose for the cast, and clicked a group picture with all of them.

Sitaare Zameen Par introduces 10 actors--Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. It is a remake of the Spanish film Campeones.

In the film, Aamir will play a basketball coach training a team of players with special needs. It also stars Genelia D'Souza. A spiritual sequel to the 2007 hit film Taare Zameen Par, Sitaare Zameen Par, directed by RS Prasanna, will release in theatres on June 20.