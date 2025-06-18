Aamir Khan recreates Magnus Carlsen vs Gukesh table slam meme, fans exclaim ‘best meme ever’

Aamir recreates the viral moment

Aamir recently met influencer Prakhar Gupta for a conversation while promoting his upcoming film, Sitaare Zameen Par. And they took a moment to recreate the reel while poking fun at the "perfectionist" tag.

The reel came with the title, “When you ask Aamir to trade perfection for a list of back-to-back movies”. In the reel, Prakhar is seen handing Aamir several pages of script, and Aamir's reaction transforms into mock frustration, humourously exaggerating his focus on being a perfectionist. Aamir is seen banging his fist on the table and then dramatically stomping around Prakhar.

It is a recreation of Magnus Carlsen table slam moment, which had left the internet chuckling earlier this month. D Gukesh scripted history at the recently concluded Norway Chess 2025, where he claimed his maiden classical win vs Magnus Carlsen. And a moment from a match between Magnus Carlsen and D Gukesh went viral, where the Norwegian was seen slamming a table after losing to the Indian chess prodigy.

Fans react

The video featuring Aamir has fans in stitches. They are flocking to the comment section, buzzing with excitement. “How the hell did u convince him,” one wrote, with another writing, “Trend winner”.

“Lmao,” one shared. Another user mentioned, “Mr. Perfection”. “Aamir Khan playing @gukesh.official...unexpected biography,” wrote one.

“A re-creation no one saw coming,” one comment read, with another reading, "Best meme ever”.

“Yes finally the Gukesh meme with Aamir khan,” wrote one social media user.

Aamir to be back on big screen

Next, Aamir will be seen in sports comedy-drama Sitaare Zameen Par, which is a spiritual sequel to Aamir's 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par. The film is directed by RS Prasanna, who is best known for directing Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. Apart from Aamir, the film also stars Genelia D'Souza in the lead role alongside ten debutant actors, including Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar.

A remake of the Spanish film Campeones and tells the story of a basketball coach who is forced to train a team of differently abled children for a tournament, the film is scheduled to hit cinemas on June 20.