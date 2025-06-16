Aamir Khan breaks silence on ‘love jihad’ claims, says his sisters, daughter married Hindus: ‘Ye insaniyat ki baat hai’

Actor Aamir Khan has finally addressed the love jihad allegations that boiled up during the release of his 2014 film PK. In a candid conversation on Aap Ki Adalat, Aamir clarified that the film does not intend to make a mockery of any religion. The actor also shared, giving examples from his personal life, that not all interfaith marriages can be termed love jihad. (Also read: Aamir Khan reveals why his kids were named Junaid, Ira and Azad Khan despite having Hindu wives: ‘I had no say in it’) Aamir Khan has clarified on love jihad allegations surrounding his film PK.

What Aamir said

Reacting to the criticism of PK, Aamir said, “Hum kisi bhi dharm ke khilaaf nahi hain. Hum har dharm ki badi izzat karte hain. Jo dharmic log hain, unki bhi humare dil mein behaad izzat hain. Jo log dharam ka galat faayda uthaate hain, aur aam insaan ko bewakoof banaate hain… usse bachne ke liye wo film thi. Aise log aapko har dharam mein milenge. Toh ye film ka yahi purpose tha ki jo log aisa kar rahe hain unse bach ke raho (We're not against any religion. We respect all religions and all religious people. That film tells us to be cautious of those who exploit religion to fool the common man in order to extract money from them. You'll find people like that in every religion. That was the film's only purpose. So stay away from those kinds).”

‘Do alag-alag dharmo ke logo ka mann kabhi ho jata hain’

On the love jihad accusations on PK, Aamir said, “Sabse pehle toh main ye kahunga ki jab bhi koi log do dharam ke, ek saath aatey hain, unke man main prem hota hain aur wo shaadi karna chahte hain… har dafa woh love jihad nahi hota. Do alag-alag dharmo ke logo ka mann kabhi ho jata hain aur ye insaniyat ki baat hain. Jab do mann milte hain, toh ye dharam ke upar ho jaati hain (When people from two religions fall in love and wish to get married, that's not always love jihad. It so happens that they love each other, that union is just humanity. It's above religion).”

Aamir then gave examples from his own family, where he said that his sister Nikhat is married to Santosh Hegde; his younger sister Farhat is married to Rajeev Dutta. Then his daughter, Ira tied the knot with Nupur Shikhare.

Aamir is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on June 20.