Aamir Khan recalls spending 8 days with Indian soldiers after Kargil War: ‘I stayed a night in a bunker’

Actor Aamir Khan recently faced backlash for his production house's delayed post on Operation Sindoor, India’s counter-response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. However, in a conversation with Rajat Sharma on Aap Ki Adalat, Aamir revealed that he is proud of the Indian Armed Forces and recalled a time when he spent eight days with Indian soldiers after the Kargil War. (Also Read: Aamir Khan reveals why his kids were named Junaid, Ira and Azad Khan despite having Hindu wives: ‘I had no say in it’) Aamir Khan recalls visiting soldiers to boast their morale after Kargil War.

Aamir Khan recalls visiting soldiers at the border after Kargil War

When asked if he believes he should visit soldiers and boost their morale at the border, Aamir shared, “I had gone—perhaps you all don’t know—but when the Kargil War happened and we won, I was the only person who spent eight days in Kargil. I landed in Leh, and from there, on the road that goes to Srinagar, I travelled for eight days. I met with every regiment. During those eight days, I met only the soldiers and went there to encourage them. That you fought this war for us, you protected us—I salute you and I’m grateful to you.”

He added, “But during those eight days that I spent with them, I realised that our soldiers don’t really need encouragement. They live and defend us in such difficult terrain, yet their spirit is incredible—they have smiles on their faces, they’re confident and happy. I thought I was going there to boost their morale, but instead, they boosted mine. During those eight days, I ate with them, asked them about their lives. One night, I even stayed at the border in a bunker. There were six to eight soldiers there, and I don’t think anyone else has done something like that.”

Aamir Khan’s upcoming movie

Aamir will next be seen in the film Sitaare Zameen Par. Directed by RS Prasanna, the sports drama is a remake of the Spanish film Campeones. Aamir stars as a basketball coach who trains a team of neurodivergent children for a basketball tournament. Genelia D'Souza also plays a key role in the film. It is scheduled to release in cinemas on June 20.