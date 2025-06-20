Sitaare Zameen Par Twitter reviews: Viewers call 'magician' Aamir Khan's film masterpiece, better than Taare Zameen Par

Aamir Khan’s much-awaited film Sitaare Zameen Par has finally hit theatres today (June 20), marking his return to the big screen after three years, following the underwhelming performance of Laal Singh Chaddha. The sports comedy-drama has opened to a largely positive response, with audiences calling it a “perfect family entertainer.” Fans shower love on Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par.

Sitaare Zameen Par receives positive response

From Aamir’s heartfelt performance as a basketball coach to the impressive debut of ten neurodivergent actors, fans are praising the film as an emotional rollercoaster filled with warmth, humour and inspiration. Here's what moviegoers are saying about the film

One of the X users praised Aamir's performance and gave the film a 5/5. He wrote, "Aamir Is A Magician. He is bringing back the Old Bollywood Era. Again, He has proved why he is a Goat in the Indian Film Industry #AamirKhan."

Another tweet read, "#SitaareZameenPar touches you, makes you question the way you think. It makes you laugh out loud, makes your eyes well up & gives you hope. It's incredibly reassuring that a superstar like #AamirKhan would put his time, money & face to make something that's this bold & risky."

Heaping praise on the film, another X user wrote, "#SitaareZameenParReview - Masterpiece, Masterpiece, Masterpiece. This is called a well made family entertainers movie, lots of comedy scene, Best climax, all of actors acting is literally mind-blowing, emotions is touching your heart."

Another X called the film a must-watch for every generation and wrote, "Movie Review: Sitaare Zameen Par An emotional rollercoaster that touches the heart and uplifts the soul. 🎬✨Brilliant performances, powerful message & pure storytelling.

A must-watch for every generation!

Another tweet read, "M*A*S*T*E*R*P*I*E*C*E. Aamir Khan transforms from arrogant basketball coach to compassionate mentor in this heartwarming spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par. The film beautifully tackles neurodiversity through sports, delivering powerful performances and genuine emotional moments."

A video of moviegoers commenting about their experience after watching the film saw them calling Sitaare Zameen Par a great film and some even predicted that the film will get great success. One of the moviegoers said, "It's a great learning for all." Another said, "It's much better than Taare Zameen Par. There were moments when we all were wiping off our tears."

About Sitaare Zameen Par

Helmed by RS Prasanna, the film is a remake of the Spanish film Campeones. Apart from Aamir, the film also stars Genelia D’Souza and 10 debutants, including Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar.

The film tells the story of a basketball coach who is asked to train a team of neurodivergent people as a part of his punishment following a drunk driving accident. The actor has confirmed that the film will only release in theatres and not on any OTT platform.