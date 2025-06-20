Sitaare Zameen Par director RS Prasanna isn't fazed by remake chatter around Aamir Khan film: Film will have the answers

Filmmaker RS Prasanna is returning to the big screen after an eight-year gap. His last release was Shubh Mangal Savdhaan back in 2017. The filmmaker has moved from telling the story of a man with erectile dysfunction to narrating the tale of an angry basketball coach training a team of special needs kids. His upcoming film, Sitaare Zameen Par, stars Aamir Khan in the lead, along with Genelia D'Souza and ten newcomers. (Also read: Aamir Khan is a legend who acts like a newcomer when newcomers act like legends: Sitaare Zameen Par director RS Prasanna) RS Prasanna has directed Aamir Khan-starrer Sitaare Zameen Par.

RS Prasanna on Sitaare Zameen Par

Sitaare Zameen Par's trailer was released over a month ago, garnering much love from the fans for its subject as well as Aamir's performance. A few, however, pointed out that the trailer was very similar to Hollywood film Champions, and the Spanish film Campeones, which inspired it.

But the chatter around the remake and copy jibes does not bother Prasanna. "I just feel the film will have the answers. It is best for the director to talk through the film. As far as I am concerned, there is so much love for the film. I am consumed by that," he tells HT.

When asked if he is not concerned by the discussions, Prasanna simply says, "I am just consumed by the love for the film."

Earlier this month, Aamir also discussed the criticism of remakes while appearing on Raj Shamani's podcast. The actor said, "After Laal Singh (Chaddha), a lot of people told me, 'you are making a remake again'. Laal Singh was trolled heavily for being a remake. But I am a different kind of person. I don't understand practical things. I don't have any problem with a remake, and I don't feel my creativity is diminishing at all. For me, it is new work. Someone else made this story, and I am giving it my perspective." Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir's previous film, was also a remake, being the official adaptation of Forrest Gump.

Aamir further defended film remakes by equating them with theatrical adaptations of William Shakespeare's plays, calling the discussion on remakes 'useless'.

About Sitaare Zameen Par

Apart from Aamir, Sitaare Zameen Par also stars 10 newcomers, all actors with intellectual disabilities, who play his proteges. Talking about the challenges and rewards of directing them, Prasanna says, "You don't climb Mount Everest because it's easy. You do it for the glory. You love the adrenaline rush. In the 10 sitaare we have cast, all we were looking for was that keeda (itch) to act. Everything else can be taught. We created a mini acting school for them with acting workshops and clowning workshops, just as it is for any other new actor."

Sitaare Zameen Par is a spiritual sequel to Aamir's 2007 film, Taare Zameen Par. The film also stars Genelia D'Souza in a pivotal role. The film is scheduled to release theatrically on 20 June.