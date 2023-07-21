Ashmit Patel: My potential is being explored more than before

Actor Ashmit Patel says that he is in one of the busiest and most gratifying phases of his career. The actor is busy DJing, producing music, has completed four series along with two films and will be shooting for another in Lucknow soon. Ashmit Patel on his recent visit to Lucknow where he will he shooting his next film. (Deep Saxena/HT)

“People think I am missing from the scene as my last theatrical release was Nirdosh in 2018. On the contrary, I am constantly at something or the other. I have shot for a lot of projects which will be out soon,” says the Murder (2004) actor.

Patel adds, “I won’t call it the best one but definitely it’s a very satisfying phase of my life. There is lot of positivity, resurgence and I am very focused. I fear losing my focus and getting complacent. As it’s now that my potential is being explored more than before so I want to be on my toes.”

The actor will be shooting his second project in Lucknow with Aanchal Munjal, Rohit Chaudhury, Yajuvendra Pratap Singh and Rajesh Jais. “Last, I shot for a web series directed by Mahrukh Mirza back in 2021. It got stuck but now we will be shooting its leftover song in Goa. My next film Archituchchey, to be directed by Avinaash Gupta, is a very interesting story of five friends. Besides, I have just wrapped a series, suspense thriller, in Mumbai which I am not allowed to disclose.”

His film Sector Balakot and tri-lingual film Madrasi Gang is also expected to be released soon. “I am dubbing for an Urdu series Armaan that we shot in Srinagar. It is for a platform that caters to Urdu speaking audience. And, I have also completed another series Scammy in Jammu.”

Shedding light on his musical endeavours, Patel shares, “I am producing music, remixed versions like recently I came up with Daljit Dosanjh’s GOAT and Main Khiladi Tu Anadi title song. Along with this I am also planning to release an original score. I have been DJing since 2014. A few days back I was in Agra for an event as a DJ. So, lot is happening!”

The Bigg Boss-3 finalist is also keen to do adventure-based reality. “I was offered KKK long back, but I was not able to do. Now, I am ready to challenge myself,” says Patel on a signing off note.

.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Deep Saxena Deep Saxena writes on Bollywood, OTT, television, food and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City. ...view detail