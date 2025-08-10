Abhishek Bachchan patiently waits for Aishwarya Rai, closes car door after her as they return from trip with Aaradhya

Actor-couple Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan made a rare appearance together at the Mumbai airport as they returned from their vacation. Several pictures and videos of the couple emerged on social media platforms. Their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, also accompanied them. Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya Bachchan were spotted at the Mumbai airport.

Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya return from trip

In a video, shared by a paparazzi on Instagram, Aishwarya, Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya exited the airport together. Aaradhya, who looked happy, held Aishwarya's hand as they walked together. Abhishek was seen walking ahead of them.

As Abhishek walked, he bumped into a paparazzo taking photos. He then waited patiently until Aishwarya and Aaradhya entered the car and closed the door. For the journey, Aishwarya wore a black top under a matching coat and blue pants.

Abhishek opted for a blue hoodie, beige jacket and black pants. Aaradhya was seen in a black outfit--jacket and trousers. All of them wore black caps.

Fans react to their video

Reacting to the video, a fan said, "All of them look so happy, bless the family."

"Aaradhya seems so happy and for teenagers who are usually grumpy this is refreshing to see!" read a comment. "This was really cute and heartwarming," wrote a person. "Aish looks happy," commented another fan.

About Aishwarya, Abhishek

Rumours about tension between Aishwarya and Abhishek began in July last year when the former and her daughter arrived for Anant Ambani's wedding separately from the rest of the family, including Amitabh, Jaya, Abhishek, Shweta, Agastya Nanda, and Navya Nanda. It led to speculation about their separation. Following that, they attended several events together and also took trips together. Abhishek and Aishwarya tied the knot in 2007. They welcomed Aaradhya in November 2011.

About Aishwarya, Abhishek's films

Aishwarya's last film was Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: II (2023). She is yet to announce her next project. Abhishek was last seen in Madhumita's Kaalidhar Laapata. The film also starred Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Daivik Bhagela. He will be next seen in Siddharth Anand's King alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan among others.