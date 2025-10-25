Alia Bhatt hugs mom Soni Razdan while wishing her on her birthday: ‘You are our whole universe'

Actor Alia Bhatt made her fans go aww on Saturday as she wished her mother, Soni Razdan, a very happy birthday. Sharing a couple of warm and candid pictures together on Instagram, Alia called her mom the “whole of our universe” in her special birthday wish. Alia Bhatt penned an adorable birthday wish for her mother Soni Razdan on Saturday.

Alia Bhatt pens sweet birthday wish for mom

On Saturday, Alia took to Instagram to share a heartfelt birthday wish for her mother, affectionately referring to her as “Mama birdie.”

Alia shared two candid moments with Soni, with caption that read, “happy bday mama birdie.. (dove emoji).” “You are our whole universe and you light it up every… single… day,” she added.

One image captures a loving moment between Alia and her mother, Soni Razdan. Soni is seen standing behind Alia, gently embracing her from above and resting her chin near Alia's head. They are smiling brightly, with Soni looking directly at the camera with a joyful expression, and Alia looking down with a soft smile. Alia is seated, wearing a vibrant mustard yellow and white embroidered outfit with Soni is dressed in a simple light-pink kurta.

Another photograph captures a moment of shared laughter between the mother-daughter duo. Both of them are seen seating outdoors. Alia is on the left, wearing a bright mustard yellow attire, leaning slightly into her mother and laughing wholeheartedly with her eyes closed. Soni, on the right, is wearing a dark attire with a light, geometric pattern and is throwing her head back in joyous laughter.

Soni reacted to the sweet post by dropping multiple heart emojis in the comment section.

Alia’s sister Shaheen also took to her Instagram handle and wished her mother on her special day. Sharing a throwback picture, Shaheen wrote, “Happy birthday to the most beautiful woman in the world and the family’s CEO, CFO, HR head, and full-time crisis management department. I love you, @sonirazdan.”

What’s next for Alia

Alia is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Alpha. Helmed by Shiv Rawail, the movie also stars Sharvari and Bobby Deol. It is the seventh instalment in YRF’s spy universe and is scheduled to release in cinemas on December 25 2025. Set within YRF’s expanding Spy Universe, the film promises to showcase Alia in a fierce and dynamic new avatar. She will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles.

Meanwhile, Soni was last seen in Songs of Paradise, which was released on Prime Video in August. The film also stars Sabaq Azad, Zain Khan Durrani, Sheeba Chaddha, Taaruk Raina, Shishir Sharma, and Lillete Dubey. It is inspired by the music, life, and journey of Padma Shri awardee Raj Begum.