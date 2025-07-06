Anurag Basu reveals Ranbir Kapoor slashed his fees for Jagga Jasoos: ‘So that the producer doesn’t suffer’

Filmmaker Anurag Basu recently opened up about his 2017 film Jagga Jasoos, which despite its passion-driven making, underperformed at the box office. He revealed that both he and Ranbir Kapoor took pay cuts for the project as they were not chasing money with it. Also read: Rishi Kapoor slams Anurag Basu for Ranbir’s Jagga Jasoos failure: Who the hell do you think you are? Anurag Basu’s 2017 film Jagga Jasoos, which took roughly four years to make, was a box office flop.

Anurag reveals

During an interview with Galatta Plus, Anurag, whose latest film Metro in Dino released on July 4, said he takes care to ensure producers don't incur losses on their projects.

Anurag said, “It is always covered. None of my producers will complain about that. So I know this is the budget I should play with. Metro is made on a modest budget because I knew this is an ensemble cast, no big stars. That I am very conscious about. And the industry is very ruthless”.

He stressed that his first rule while making a film is that “even if the film doesn’t work, everyone should still make money”.

At one point during the chat, Anurag looked back at Jagga Jasoos and its fate at the box office. He said, “Jagga didn’t make a lot of money, but we were just quite there. Ranbir took less money. He cut down his fees, I cut down my fees. All of us. Because we were passionate about the project, we were not running behind money. But we made sure that we cut down on our fees so that the producer doesn’t suffer. Because it was our vision, our project”.

About Jagga Jasoos

Anurag Basu’s 2017 film Jagga Jasoos, which took roughly four years to make, was a box office flop. Jagga Jasoos, which also featured Katrina Kaif, failed to recover its reported ₹130 crore budget. Ranbir’s father, the late Rishi Kapoor, had publicly blasted Anurag for the film’s failure, blaming his mismanagement for how the film was received.