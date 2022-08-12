‘As a Chadha I…’: Richa Chadha reviews Laal Singh Chaddha on Twitter

Actor Richa Chadha joined the group of Bollywood actors who hailed Aamir Khan’s performance in his latest film Laal Singh Chaddha. After watching the film, she reviewed it on Twitter amid ongoing boycott trends. (Also read: Laal Singh Chaddha actor reacts to low opening figures: ‘Let the film settle’)

She tweeted, “As a Chadha I whole heartedly endorse #LalSinghChadha Made us laugh and cry in unison, collective gasps emanating from the theatre audience at key cameos were excellent work by ALL! Like @AshGowariker said 5 masaledar golgappas! Amazing adaptation @atul_Kulkarni kudos.”

Richa tweeted after allegedly the screening of Aamir Khan’s film was stopped by fringe groups in Punjab for ‘hurting religious sentiments.’ Protests against the film have also been launched by members of a Hindu group in Uttar Pradesh as they accused the actor of making fun of deities, as per PTI. They have demanded a ban on the film in the state.

Meanwhile, Randeep Hooda also praised the film. “Having seen Forrest Gump many times over I went in a bit apprehensive about #LaalSinghChaddha BUT.. while watching I was captivated, invested and came out thoroughly entertained. A great adaptation of a classic. Watch it for its Indian-ness!! Good Luck #AamirKhan & Kiran,” he said in a post.

Richa Chadha and Randeep Hooda's tweets.

Previously, celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Sushmita Sen, Masaba Gupta, Ranveer Singh and others, also came out in support of the film ahead of its release on Thursday. The film opened with a slow start with around ₹10-11 crore at the box office. While it picked up post afternoon and managed to secure double the digit on its first day, Laal Singh Chaddha didn’t perform well in the Hindi circuits, reported boxofficeindia.com. However, it is expected to do reasonable business in the metro cities, all thanks to the extended five-day weekend.

