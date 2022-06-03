Audience are loving heartland stories: Jai Basantu Singh

Filmmaker Jai Basantu Singh has directed several prominent TV shows and over 650 show campaigns in his 23-year-long career before taking a plunge as a feature film director. This was his childhood dream and today, he feels blessed to be doing what he always wanted to do.

“We belong to Jaunpur (UP) and after Class 7, we shifted to Mumbai. My mother is from Pune and was very fond of movies so I probably I inherited this from her. In Mumbai, we live in Goregaon where most of the studios are so I grew up watching ace directors making films like Mansoor Khan (Josh), Anubhav Sinha (Tum Bin) and many more,” says the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s launch director.

Singh adds, “Most of my friends were interested in acting but I was in awe of that one person-the director who ran the entire show. I realised that director is the captain of the ship and very well knew what I wanted to be.”

As he grew up, Singh thought of doing masters in management. “During my summer break while I was selling laser printer cartages, I realised I can’t do this tie-suit wali 10 to 5 job. So, in year 2000, I started as assistant with the TV show Amanat and 23 years after I am directing my debut film Jan Hit Main Jaari, I feel very lucky that what I dreamt of once I am finally doing that and there is no restriction of dress code and office hours (smiles)!”

He specialises in writing and directing promo for TV shows. “I was campaign director for shows like Saregama and Antakshari. I am the launch director for daily soaps like YRKKH, Jaennie and Juju, Yeh Pyar Nahi To Kya Hai and so on. So, I am trained to tell a story in 30 seconds and all of my experience and learning I have used in my debut film.”

Singh took a break from TV to focus on films but it did not happen. “I wrote a film and pitched it but could not succeed. Then pandemic struck, so took up a TV show Ek Duje Ke Waaste 2. Then Raj (Shaandilyaa) came to me with a story which I loved. So, I wrote its screenplay and then we started narrating it to actors. I got so much involved that I got the offer to direct. We shot it in Gwalior, Chandeli and partly in Lalitpur (UP). It’s a challenge to direct a taboo subject as a comedy but we have given our best shot.”

Interestingly, his next film was supposed to be his debut that will be shot in UP. “It’s a rustic story and I will shoot it in Varanasi later this year. I have already shot in Kanpur and Mathura. Audiences are loving heartland stories and I am blessed to have my roots there and can naturally tell tales from small cities!”