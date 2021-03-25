Avinash Tiwary: I was looking forward to a theatrical for The Girl On The Train

Actor Avinash Tiwary is back to what he loves the most- shooting, and his immediate first project after the Covid lockdown has been Dongri to Dubai. The web show had gone on floors in 2019, but 2020 played spoilsport. “It’s been lovely, shooting again. Even though there are Covid restrictions, the team has done a fantastic job. There are certain protocols mentioned to us by our OTT platform, and we follow them. We all get tested every three days, it’s all taken care of. I have been committed to it since two years, and I hope the people see the effort when it comes out,” he says.

Adding how difficult the phase of not getting to work was for him, the 35-year-old, who has been a part of films such as Laila Majnu and Bulbull, continues, “It gets difficult when you are not working. Things had taken a momentum as far as professional front is concerned for me. We get perspective on life, with all the things happening around. Post the lockdown, I had two releases, and were acknowledged and appreciated by the world. I have no complaints about how life has been. I am grateful.”

The Girl On The Train, which paired him opposite Parineeti Chopra, released recently on an OTT platform. Originally set for a theatrical release, the pandemic made the makers take this call. Ask Tiwary about the response, and he says, “I was looking forward to a theatrical honestly. I really want to be in the theatres, personally, but considering this was coming on OTT, it was the best thing to happen in this scenario. It was the right platform for a film like this, reaching out to 120 countries. It debuted at No 2 worldwide, it was pretty cool. Those things really make a difference. That’s the benefit of OTT platforms. The kind of response has been nice, I got a decent amount of love for this part as well.”