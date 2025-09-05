Baaghi 4 Twitter review: 'Desi Stallone' Tiger Shroff can't save this 'cringe violent mess with no story', say viewers

Baaghi 4 Twitter review: Fans have announced their verdict about Baaghi 4, which stars actors Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. Directed by A Harsha, the film released in theatres on Friday. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), several fans praised Tiger's "intense beast avatar" and even compared him to actor Sylvester Stallone. A section of the internet said that Sanjay Dutt's "acting is so good." Though fans unanimously called the film "a mass entertainer," a few people labelled the storytelling as "chaotic." Baaghi 4 Twitter review: Tiger Shroff in a still from the film.

Fans love Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt in Baaghi 4

Talking about the film, a fan said, "Baaghi 4: Tiger Shroff’s intense beast avatar aur high octane action is worth watching. Sanjay Dutt added emotional weight to his villain role. Harnaaz and Sonam added a fresh vibe. Watching the film is worth your money. Entertainer for action lovers." A tweet read, "Baaghi 4 story = mind-blowing, action = next-level, emotion = heart-touching and Tiger Shroff’s look? Awesome. A complete mass + emotion entertainer you just can’t miss!"

X user compares Tiger with Sylvester Stallone

A person tweeted, "Watched the most awaited Baaghi 4 .. WHAT AN EXPERIENCE, best since Avatar. Tiger is the modern-day Sylvester; he has no competition in Bollywood." A comment read, "#Baaghi4 is a shocking action-thriller loaded with blood, gore, and mind-bending twists that surpass even Baaghi 2's intensity." "Baaghi 4 is a total action blast. Tiger Shroff absolutely nailed it. Did you enjoy it as much as I did? #Baaghi4," a fan asked.

An X user said, "Tiger Shroff delivers a fierce, never-seen-before performance as Ronnie, clashing brutally with Sanjay Dutt's violent antagonist in epic face-offs. Overall, it's a must-watch for adrenaline junkies—raw, gripping, and full of surprises." A person wrote on X, "Not gonna lie — I had expectations...But this movie blew past them — 2x more than I imagined! Insane action, solid story, emotions that hit hard. And Tiger Shroff? Absolutely on fire! The last 30 minutes? Pure goosebumps."

Internet not entirely happy with Baaghi 4

A few fans criticised the plot and storytelling as well as Tiger's acting skills. A tweet read, "@iTIGERSHROFF have to focus on his acting, not action. @duttsanjay looking killer and acting is so good. Don't compare with #animal." "Baagi 4 has chaotic storytelling and lacks depth. If you love high-octane Bollywood thrillers, it's worth a watch; otherwise, skip please." A comment read, "Baaghi 4 screams Animal, just that Tiger can't act like Ranbir Kapoor. Too gory, not for the faint-hearted." "The storytelling is really meh, and Tiger, please learn acting first," said another person.

One viewer summed up their frustration as they wrote, “#Baaghi4Review: an unnecessary, cringe-violent mess with no story or acting. Rating: (1☆/5). #Baaghi4 proves why some franchises should retire.”

About Baaghi 4

The action thriller is the fourth instalment in Tiger Shroff's Baaghi, which was first released in 2016. Apart from Tiger, Sanjay and Harnaaz Sandhu, the film also stars Shreyas Talpade, Saurabh Sachdeva, Upendra Limaye, and Sonam Bajwa in prominent roles. The movie is produced by Sajid Nadiawala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.