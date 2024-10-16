Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 title track: Kartik Aaryan 'moonwalks on stairs' to Diljit Dosanjh-Pitbull's fresh rehash

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 title track: The first song from upcoming horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa is out. The song features only Kartik Aaryan in the video but has been sung by three different music stars--Neeraj Sridhar, Diljit Dosanjh and Pitbull! Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 title track brings back familiar beats with a rap twist.

A third rehash

The song's chorus is still led by song's OG singer, Neeraj while Diljit now gives majority vocals. Pitbull's rap is sprinkled all over, as he asks fans in Pune, Bangalore and Delhi get their hands up.

The video is also electric with Kartik pulling off some serious moves. At one point, he is even seen ‘moonwalking’ on a flight of stairs. Watch it here:

Producer Bhushan Kumar said about getting Pitbull and Diljit on board, “We’re beyond excited to present this special musical collaboration for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Bringing together Pitbull, Diljit Dosanjh, and Neeraj Shridhar is something that’s never been done before in Indian cinema. With Pritam and Tanishk Bagchi crafting the beats, we’re pushing the boundaries of what Bollywood music can achieve. And to top it off, the track features everyones favrouite Kartik Aaryan at his charming best, showcasing slick gliding dance moves that are sure to get everyone on their feet. This collaboration is a milestone moment, and we cant wait for the fans worldwide to experience it.”

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Actor Kartik Aaryan shared the teaser of the track, which will be launched on Wednesday.

"Rooh Baba goes Global with the Coolest Collab. DILJIT x PITBULL. N the OG NEERAJ. Get Ready for the #SpookySlide," he captioned the post on X.

The soundtrack of the new song is composed by Tanishk Bagchi in collaboration with Pritam, who composed the original "Bhool Bhulaiyaa" melody. Lyrics are by Sameer.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 promises to be a blend of scares and laughs. It also stars Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri.

Produced by T-Series, the film is slated to be released in Diwali on November 1.