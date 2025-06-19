Celina Jaitly opens up on rare liver condition during pregnancy that ‘nearly broke’ her: It could have taken my babies

Actor Celina Jaitly often takes to her social media to share notes about her personal life, career, and travels. In her latest post on Instagram, the actor opened up about her rare liver condition which she faced during both of her twin pregnancies. Recalling how her pregnancies were ‘overwhelming’, the actor opened up about the impact of the condition called Cholestasis on both the mother and child. (Also read: Celina Jaitly slams those telling her actresses ‘fade away’ after 39: ‘My reels have more views than their films’) Celina Jaitly shared in detail about a rare liver condition she faced during both twin pregnancies.

‘I was born with a rare genetic gift’

Sharing pictures, one of which were with her babies, and another from the time when she was pregnant, Celina penned a long note to detail her journey. She began with the title, ‘When the Itch Could Have Taken My Babies: My Battle With Cholestasis.’ It began, “I was born with a rare genetic gift, a tendency to hyperovulate. I had two spontaneous twin pregnancies, a trait passed down through generations of women in my family. I later learned my mother too had carried twins after my brother & me, babies she tragically lost after a fall in Ranikhet. Even my great-great-grandmother died from complications during a twin pregnancy.”

She went on to add, “Both my pregnancies were overwhelming. I had gestational diabetes, severe SPD, and in both, I developed #choleostasis of Pregnancy, a rare liver condition more common in twin pregnancies. It nearly broke me. It starts with itching palms, soles, sleepless nights and a deep fear for your baby’s safety. Cholestasis isn’t “just a pregnancy itch.” It’s a warning from your liver that something’s wrong.”

‘Pregnancy is sacred’

After detailing the impact that this condition has on the mother and the baby, Celina concluded by saying, "To every mother: If you’re pregnant and experiencing persistent itching, especially at night, ask for a bile acid test. Early detection can save lives. Pregnancy is sacred, but vulnerable that’s why I want to keep speaking openly about maternal health. Because silence never saved a mother. But awareness just might… "

Celina made her Bollywood debut alongside Fardeen Khan in Janasheen. Over the years, she featured in several Bollywood films like No Entry, Apna Sapna Money Money, Golmaal Returns.

She married Peter Haag, an Austrian entrepreneur and hotelier. They became parents to twin boys in 2012, whom they named Winston and Viraaj. She gave birth to a second set of twin boys Shamsher and Arthur in 2017. One of the twins from the 2017 pregnancy, Shamsher, passed away due to a heart condition.