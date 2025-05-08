Celina Jaitly slams those telling her actresses ‘fade away’ after 39: ‘My reels have more views than their films’

While Bollywood actor and Miss India, Celina Jaitly, is quite active on social media, she has been away from the industry for a long time. In a recent social media post, Celina, 43, opened up about ageism in the industry and clapped back at those who said, "After 39, a woman begins to fade in this industry." (Also Read: Celina Jaitley says husband Peter left job, moved house to support her as she battled depression after son, parents’ death) Celina Jaitly calls out ageism in Bollywood.

Celina Jaitly says industry told her woman begin to fade after 39

Celina took to Instagram and shared a photo of herself standing in a garden, wearing a tank top paired with blue jeans and a black net shrug. She also penned a note slamming the industry's ageism. She wrote, "They said recently to me, after 39, a woman begins to fade in this industry. I was told, ‘You may look 27, but the digits matter.’ Well, here’s my response: watch those digits, because they will be great. Some of my Instagram reels have more views than their full-length films at the box office. With reels having reached a phenomenal 30 million views…"

Celina Jaitly says she is here to stay

She further urged men and women not to be sidelined by age and said, "Personally speaking, I’ve been sharpened by experience. Motherhood didn’t pause my journey, it empowered it. Every challenge, every reinvention, has only made me stronger. I’m not done, I’ve only just begun. I’m evolving, I’m rising, and I’m here to stay. Stronger. Bolder. Unstoppable. I will bring my own chair to the table where there are none for me!!!"

She concluded, “No matter what, the circumstances—never stop working on yourself. Through the chaos, the silence, the rejection, the applause, and even the heartbreak… keep building. Keep evolving. You are your own greatest investment. Your growth is your power. And no one can take that away from you.”

Fans rallied behind the actor, praising her looks and appreciating her strong stance. One of the comments read, "Beautiful shot! You look so beautiful, natural without make-up." Another commented, "This is fire! Your words are a powerful reminder that age is not a limitation. You haven’t just stayed in the game; you've redefined it on your own terms." Another wrote, "Well said! Truly an inspiration for today’s youth." One fan commented, "You look better than all the new Bollywood actresses."

About Celina Jaitly

Celina made her Bollywood debut alongside Fardeen Khan in Janasheen. Over the years, she featured in several Bollywood films like No Entry, Apna Sapna Money Money, Golmaal Returns, Paying Guests, and Thank You. The actor also featured in the Kannada film Shrimathi starring Upendra.

After this, she took a break from the industry and welcomed her twins in 2012. She made her acting comeback in 2020 with the short film Season's Greetings, but has been away from the limelight since then.