Celina Jaitly remembers ‘beloved mentor’ Firoz Khan on 89th birth anniversary: Redefined style, swagger

Celina Jaitly wrote an emotional post dedicated to her ‘beloved mentor’ Firoz Khan on his 89th birth anniversary. She expressed her gratitude towards the late actor-filmmaker who directed her in her debut movie Janasheen. Celina took to her Instagram handle and lauded the veteran's contribution to cinema and storytelling. (Also read: Fardeen Khan pens heartfelt note on Feroz Khan's birth anniversary: 'Your legacy endures in ways words cannot capture') Celina Jaitly dedicated a gratitude post to Firoz Khan on his 89th birth anniversary.

Celina Jaitly remembers Firoz Khan on his birth anniversary

Celina shared a throwback picture of herself with Firoz and Zeenat Aman from an event. She captioned her post as, “In loving memory of my beloved mentor, late MR FEROZ KHAN on his 89th birthday. My beloved mentor and best friend who opened the door to my journey in hindi cinema and believed in my potential before I even knew it existed. As I remember you fondly on your birthday Mr Khan.. I recall how your wisdom, guidance, and passion shaped me as an actor and as a person. I carry your lessons in every role, and your spirit in every step I take on this path. Thank you for lighting the way. Happy Birthday Mr Khan …. I will always be your CELINE~”

Celina Jaitly lauds Firoz Khan's contributions to cinema

She further wrote, “This image is a beautiful memoir from @mtvindia awards where I had the privilege of presenting a melange of his film iconic songs thereby paying tribute to my iconic mentor Mr Feroz Khan at the MTV Awards, a legend whose larger-than-life persona and groundbreaking contributions to cinema continue to leave an indelible mark. Stepping into the aura of a superstar who redefined style, swagger, and storytelling was an unforgettable experience. Honoring his legacy on such a stage was truly a moment of pride and deep respect for a trailblazer who will forever inspire.”

While recalling her first meeting with Zeenat, Celina lauded the veteran for her “style, grace, and boldness.” Celina concluded her post with, “I’m grateful for the opportunity to pay homage to such iconic figures who continues to inspire across generations.”

Celina Jaitly's Bollywood career

Celina starred opposite Firoz's son Fardeen Khan in Janasheen. She later acted in films like No Entry, Silsiilay, Jawani Diwani: A Youthful Joyride, Apna Sapna Money Money, Golmaal Returns and Thank You.