Fardeen Khan pens heartfelt note on Feroz Khan's birth anniversary: 'Your legacy endures in ways words cannot capture'

Fardeen Khan recently dedicated a heartfelt note to his father Feroz Khan on his birth anniversary. The actor shared a collage on Instagram Reels from the late actor-filmmaker's younger days to later years with his family. Fardeen penned an emotional message on behalf of himself and his sister Laila, celebrating the legacy of their father. (Also read: Fardeen Khan breaks silence on not being part of No Entry 2: ‘You should call Boney Kapoor’) Fardeen Khan paid a heartfelt tribute to his father Feroz Khan on his birth anniversary.

Fardeen Khan remembers father Feroz Khan

Fardeen captioned his post: “15 years without you, and though time has passed, your presence is felt deeply in the lives of those you never had the chance to meet. Your grandchildren, the third generation of Khans, carry pieces of your fearless heart and unmatched spirit. They live with stories of the legend you were—your grace, your strength, and your timeless charisma. Though fate kept you apart, your essence runs through their veins, a bond unspoken but deeply understood. Taken from us too soon, but through them, your legacy endures in ways words cannot capture. Happy Birthday, pa. You live on through us, always. Laila & Fardeen.”

Esha Deol added heart and folded hands emojis in her comment. Bobby Deol dropped heart emojis. A user commented, “What a heart warming ode to your dad. Left me teary eyed.” A fan wrote, “The most charming n handsome man in our industry.” Another fan commented, “Style icon of Bollywood.”

Feroz Khan's Bollywood career

Feroz Khan was known for acting in popular Hindi films such as Arzoo (1965), Safar (1970), Mela (1971), Apradh (1972), Khotte Sikkay (1974), Kala Sona (1975), Dharmatma (1975), Nagin (1976), Qurbani (1980), Janbaaz (1986) and Welcome (2007). He also directed Prem Aggan (2000) and Janasheen (2003) with his son Fardeen.

Fardeen Khan's comeback and upcoming projects

Fardeen recently made his comeback to acting after with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi (2024). He was also seen in Kookie Gulati's action-thriller Visfot (2024). The film was produced by Sanjay Gupta's White Feather Films. It is based on the 2012 Venezuelan film Rock, Paper, Scissors. Fardeen also starred in Akshay Kumar's comedy-drama Khel Khel Mein (2024). He will be making his Kannada debut with Darshan starrer action film Devil: The Hero.