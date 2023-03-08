When Feroz Khan called Fardeen Khan’s debut in Prem Aggan his biggest disappointment: ‘used all my expertise but...’

Actor Fardeen Khan might have not appeared in films for a long time, but he was a big name after his debut in Prem Aggan. He was launched by his father Feroz Khan who directed Prem Aggan in 1998. Although the film didn’t work, Fardeen ended up bagging a Filmfare award for it. As Fardeen turned a year older, let’s recall the time when Feroz Khan called Prem Aggan his biggest disappointment.

Feroz Khan had tied the knot to Sundari Khan in 1965 and parted ways in 1985. They had two children–Laila Khan (1970) and Fardeen Khan (1974). Feroz Khan died of lung cancer in 2009 at 69.

Back in 2001, Feroz Khan received the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award. He was asked to share his biggest disappointment in life. He told Filmfare, “I wanted to make a successful film with my son but it just didn’t happen. I thought I used all my expertise in Prem Aggan but it didn’t work. My stand was vindicated when he got the Filmfare Award for Sensational Debut. His work was appreciated. Fardeen’s hardwork has paid off. He’s a real stallion. I only wish I had made a successful debut film for him but I’ve shrugged it off and moved on.``

However, talking to Bollywood Hungama last year, Fardeen said he didn’t deserve the award as it didn’t receive good reviews. "I don't think I deserve that award. It was a culture and stuff back then, that people got awards like that. I look at my work, I definitely didn't deserve that. The film didn't work, I didn't work, I looked back and I thought I was horrible. I sat at home for a whole year. I had no work, the films I had signed before that, people took their money back. I had spent some of the money that I had been given, so I had to return that money,” he said.

Fardeen was last seen in his 2010 film Dulha Mil Gaya. He is scheduled to make his comeback in films with Visfot, alongside Riteish Deshmukh. He was also said to star in the No Entry sequel, however, there’s no solid update on the film. Besides this, last year reports claimed Fardeen was roped in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film, Heeramandi.