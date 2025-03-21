Fardeen Khan takes 'first boys only trip' with son Azarius, shares goofy pics from their stay. See post

Actor Fardeen Khan has shared glimpses from his 'first boys only trip' with his son Azarius Fardeen Khan. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Fardeen posted a bunch of pictures as the father-son duo enjoyed their trip. (Also Read | Amid divorce rumours, Fardeen Khan says he misses his kids terribly: 'Don't want to get into why they're away') Fardeen Khan shared photos with his son Azarius on Instagram.

Fardeen Khan takes trip with son Azarius

The first two pictures showed Fardeen and Azarius dressed in formals as they stood inside their hotel room. The duo looked at each other and smiled. They also posed together at an event. In a photo, Azarius drank his beverage from a glass without using his hands. A plate and bowls were seen next to the glass. He also gave a goofy pose in the next photo.

Fardeen shares pics with son Azarius

Azarius was seen looking at his tab while resting in bed in a photo. The duo lay together in bed as they looked at each other, smiling in a picture. Fardeen shared a few other goofy pictures of Azarius. He also shared pictures with his son as they travelled in a car and flight.

Fardeen captioned the post, "Our first 'boys only' trip with my little wingman leading the way. #fathersandsons #joy #fathers #fardeenkhan." Reacting to the post, Riteish Deshmukh wrote, "Handsome boys." Nandita Mahtani and Bobby Deol posted red heart emojis.

About Fardeen's family

Fardeen is the son of late veteran actor-filmmaker Feroz Khan and Sundari Khan. He got married to Natasha Madhvani on December 14, 2005. Natasha is the daughter of Mumtaz and Mayur Madhvani, a Ugandan businessman, entrepreneur, and industrialist of Indian origin. Fardeen and Natasha also have an elder daughter named Diani Isabella Khan.

Fardeen's new film

In the coming months, Fardeen will be seen in Housefull 5. The film will release on June 6, 2025. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 also stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chunky Pandey, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Chitrangada Singh, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and more.