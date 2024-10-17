Amid divorce rumours, Fardeen Khan says he misses his kids terribly: 'Don't want to get into why they're away'

Fardeen Khan recently made his Bollywood comeback with back-to-back releases. The actor has now reacted to the ongoing rumours about his divorce with Natasha Madhvani. In an interview with The Times of India, Fardeen spoke about missing his kids while staying away from them. (Also read: Fardeen Khan pens heartfelt note on Feroz Khan's birth anniversary: 'Your legacy endures in ways words cannot capture') Fardeen Khan recently said that he misses his kids amid divorce rumours with Natasha Madhvani.

Fardeen Khan on staying away from kids

While the actor did not reveal much details about the separation reports with Natasha, he said, “It's not easy. I don't want to get into why they're away, but yes, it's not easy. I miss them terribly. I see them every four to six weeks and we talk over video calls daily".

"But I definitely miss being a part of their daily life, watching them grow up, be a part of their decision-making process and help them find their own identity. My kids paint and I have put up their artwork on the walls of my house in Mumbai. I miss their hugs, cuddles and kisses. I keep working to keep my mind distracted. And whenever they come down to Mumbai, I clear my entire schedule and be with them 24/7,” he added.

About Fardeen Khan

Fardeen is the son of late veteran actor-filmmaker Feroz Khan and Sundari Khan. He got married to Natasha on December 14, 2005. Natasha is the daughter of Mumtaz and Mayur Madhvani, a Ugandan businessman, entrepreneur, and industrialist of Indian origin.

Fardeen and Natasha have an elder daughter named Diani Isabella Khan and a younger son named Azarius Fardeen Khan.

Fardeen Khan's acting career

Fardeen made his Bollywood debut with Prem Aggan (1998). He later featured in Hindi films such as Jungle (2000), Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya (2001), Khushi (2003), Bhoot (2003), Janasheen (2003), Dev (2004), Fida (2004), No Entry (2005), Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena (2005) and Heyy Babyy (2007).

The actor took a break from acting after his romantic-comedy - Dulha Mil Gaya (2010). Fardeen made his comeback with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic-drama series Heeramandi (2024). His first 2024 theatrical release was Khel Khel Mein. Fardeen also starred in Kookie Gulati's crime-thriller Visfot.

Fardeen Khan's upcoming projects

Fardeen will make his Kannada debut with the action film Devil: The Hero, written, directed, and co-produced by Prakash. The movie features Darshan, Rachana Rai, Mahesh Manjrekar, Jisshu Sengupta in pivotal characters. It is scheduled to release on December 20, 2024.