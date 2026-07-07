AI actor Tilly Norwood to star in her first film Misaligned, set in ‘Tillyverse’, is being developed by ‘AI specialists’

AI actor Tilly Norwood, who created quite a sensation with her debut in late 2025, is now set to star in her first feature film titled Misaligned, reported Variety. This marks the AI actor's first foray as a leading star in a major film. Tilly Norwood is the world's first AI actor. (Instagram/@tillynorwood)

What is Misaligned The report states that Misaligned, announced by Particle 6, the AI-focused studio behind Norwood, is described as a comedy-drama telling a "coming-of-age story infused with existential AI chaos."

The film is set inside the so-called Tillyverse, a digital world located somewhere up in the Cloud. It will follow Tilly, an AI being with no real body, no childhood and no lived experience of her own, only access to everyone else's. Things spiral when a seductive rogue bot from the dark web convinces her to abandon her guardrails and begin developing desires, impulses and ambitions, making her more human.

Misaligned is the full-length AI feature film from Particle 6, which insists it is being designed as a hybrid production using traditional film and TV professionals, including directors, writers and editors working alongside AI specialists.

"Our work this year has proven something we suspected all along," said Eline van der Velden, CEO & Founder of Particle 6. "AI can support premium narrative filmmaking, but only with substantial amounts of human craft, skill, judgement and time. That's not a limitation of the technology. That's the point. The filmmakers who thrive in the next decade will be the ones who bring decades of storytelling instinct to these new tools, and 'Misaligned' is where we put that to work at feature scale," he told Variety.

Who is Tilly Norwood? In 2025, the world was first introduced to Tilly Norwood after the actor became the target of major industry backlash following claims by van der Velden that the AI creation was about to sign up to an agency. The news prompted immediate statements of anger from unions, actors and filmmakers alike over AI's role in the creative world -- with Norwood becoming the recognisable, computer-generated face of the issue (an infamy Norwood's creators subsequently lent into with various provocative social media posts).

Tilly Norwood eventually starred in a comedy sketch titled AI Commissioner, in which she appeared as an 'actress' alongside other AI-generated characters.