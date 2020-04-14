Celina Jaitley says husband Peter left job, moved house to support her as she battled depression after son, parents’ death

bollywood

Celina Jaitley is making a comeback to acting with a short film Season’s Greetings, which she claims helped her heal after losing both her parents and one of her twins. The actor has revealed she was in severe depression when she shot the film that revolves around a mother-daughter’s tumultuous relationship.

Opening up about how the film helped vent her emotions, Celina told Gulf News in an interview, “You can never find closure when you lose the most important and valuable things in your life. Daddy had just passed away and suddenly mama too … My parents were so full of life and they were this young, military army couple. The truth is you can never get closure from losing your parents. But this movie helped me a vent a lot of emotions… I am not getting treatment in Austria for the past one year.”

Opening up about how her husband Peter Haag sacrificed his job for her, she told Gulf News in an interview, “Peter left his job because I was suffering from such severe depression that we had no option but to leave Dubai. He said: ‘let’s go back to Austria and let us disconnect from everything till you get better. That really helped me and getting my husband’s support in this meant a lot.”

She also says it was her mother’s wish to see her return to acting. “The reason why I shot this film was because it was my mom’s last wish. She wanted me to go back to cinema”.

The film stars Lillette Dubey in the role of Celina’s mother. Sharing the poster of the film on Instagram, Celina had penned an emotional note last week as she looked back at the major life changes that occurred during her break from films.

She wrote, “When I was shooting my last film poster in 2011, I never imagined the next film poster/ release will be at a time when ... A mutant film virus would have shut down the whole world, - The fact the my parents won’t be alive to be the first to give their feedback as always. The fact that I would be married, living in Europe, and the next poster would be shot when I would be the mother of 3 beautiful boys, - A day in future when section 377 would have been revoked and all LGBTQI in India would have attained right to life. -The fact that I would have the privilege to work with a trans actor.”

