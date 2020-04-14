e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Celina Jaitley says husband Peter left job, moved house to support her as she battled depression after son, parents’ death

Celina Jaitley says husband Peter left job, moved house to support her as she battled depression after son, parents’ death

Celina Jaitley has opened up about her battle with depression after the death of her parents and one of her twin sons around the same time.

bollywood Updated: Apr 14, 2020 15:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Celina Jaitley with her husband and three sons.
Celina Jaitley with her husband and three sons.
         

Celina Jaitley is making a comeback to acting with a short film Season’s Greetings, which she claims helped her heal after losing both her parents and one of her twins. The actor has revealed she was in severe depression when she shot the film that revolves around a mother-daughter’s tumultuous relationship.

Opening up about how the film helped vent her emotions, Celina told Gulf News in an interview, “You can never find closure when you lose the most important and valuable things in your life. Daddy had just passed away and suddenly mama too … My parents were so full of life and they were this young, military army couple. The truth is you can never get closure from losing your parents. But this movie helped me a vent a lot of emotions… I am not getting treatment in Austria for the past one year.”

Opening up about how her husband Peter Haag sacrificed his job for her, she told Gulf News in an interview, “Peter left his job because I was suffering from such severe depression that we had no option but to leave Dubai. He said: ‘let’s go back to Austria and let us disconnect from everything till you get better. That really helped me and getting my husband’s support in this meant a lot.”

 

She also says it was her mother’s wish to see her return to acting. “The reason why I shot this film was because it was my mom’s last wish. She wanted me to go back to cinema”.

The film stars Lillette Dubey in the role of Celina’s mother. Sharing the poster of the film on Instagram, Celina had penned an emotional note last week as she looked back at the major life changes that occurred during her break from films.

Also read: Tisca Chopra shares one advice to tackle lockdown: ‘It’s very important to have a routine’

Hindustantimes

She wrote, “When I was shooting my last film poster in 2011, I never imagined the next film poster/ release will be at a time when ... A mutant film virus would have shut down the whole world, - The fact the my parents won’t be alive to be the first to give their feedback as always. The fact that I would be married, living in Europe, and the next poster would be shot when I would be the mother of 3 beautiful boys, - A day in future when section 377 would have been revoked and all LGBTQI in India would have attained right to life. -The fact that I would have the privilege to work with a trans actor.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
‘Arrest virus, revive economy’: PM Modi has a double-barrel lockdown exit plan
‘Arrest virus, revive economy’: PM Modi has a double-barrel lockdown exit plan
‘Nowhere in the game’: Rahul Gandhi lashes out at govt over Covid-19 testing kits
‘Nowhere in the game’: Rahul Gandhi lashes out at govt over Covid-19 testing kits
US clears sale of Harpoon missiles, torpedoes for India’s P-8I aircraft
US clears sale of Harpoon missiles, torpedoes for India’s P-8I aircraft
Live| For Covid-19, 2.3 lakh samples have been tested so far: ICMR
Live| For Covid-19, 2.3 lakh samples have been tested so far: ICMR
Apple’s affordable iPhone may launch by next week
Apple’s affordable iPhone may launch by next week
Hero MotoCorp’s first-responder mobile ambulances: All you need to know
Hero MotoCorp’s first-responder mobile ambulances: All you need to know
‘Even a machine malfunctions’: Pak legend Zaheer Abbas names best batsman
‘Even a machine malfunctions’: Pak legend Zaheer Abbas names best batsman
Watch: Indian Navy develops air evacuation pod to airlift COVID-19 patients
Watch: Indian Navy develops air evacuation pod to airlift COVID-19 patients
trending topics
Coronavirus LivePM Narendra ModiCoronavirus cases IndiaCovid-19 CasesCovid-19 PandemicCovid-19Coronavirus crisis

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news