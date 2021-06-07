Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Dilip Kumar, hospitalised and on oxygen support, is ‘not on ventilator’: Doctor’s update
Dilip Kumar, hospitalised and on oxygen support, is ‘not on ventilator’: Doctor’s update

Dilip Kumar, who was admitted to the PD Hinduja hospital in Mumbai after complaining of breathlessness, is stable, according to a health update shared on his Twitter account.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUN 07, 2021 12:51 PM IST

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar, who was hospitalised on Sunday after complaining of breathlessness, is stable. A health update shared on his Twitter handle, attributed to Dr Jalil Parkar, who is treating him, said, “Update at 11:45am. Dilip Saab is on oxygen support - not on ventilator. He is stable. Waiting for few test results to perform pleural aspiration : Dr Jalil Parkar, chest specialist treating Saab. Will update regularly.”

Dilip’s family friend Faisal Farooqui, tweeting from the actor’s account, urged the media to not post unverified updates about his health. “Request to media: Millions of Dilip Saab’s fans look upto you for update on his health. You have always done a great job. Please verify from this twitter handle instead of calling anybody who may not have direct knowledge. -FF,” a follow-up tweet read.


Earlier, a tweet posted on Dilip’s Twitter handle said that he is likely to be discharged soon and urged people not to fall prey to rumours circulated on WhatsApp. “Don’t believe in WhatsApp forwards. Saab is stable. Thank you for your heart-felt duas and prayers. As per doctors, he should be home in 2-3 days. Insh’Allah,” the tweet read.


Earlier on Sunday, a tweet from his account read, “Dilip Sahab has been admitted to non-Covid PD Hinduja Hospital Khar for routine tests and investigations. He’s had episodes of breathlessness. A team of healthcare workers led by Dr. Nitin Gokhale is attending to him. Please keep Sahab in your prayers and please stay safe.”

Pulmonologist Dr Jalil Parkar told a leading daily that although Dilip has been put on oxygen support, he is not in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). “Mr Dilip Kumar has been put on oxygen support. He has been diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion along with a drop in oxygen saturation,” he said, adding, “But he is stable and not in the ICU. If all goes well, he may be discharged in 2-3 days.”

Dilip lost his brothers, Aslam Khan and Ahsan Khan, to Covid-19 last year. He and his wife, Saira Banu, did not celebrate their anniversary and his birthday last year, due to the deaths in the family.

Also read: Karan Johar says he came up with idea for Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives while going for a chautha

Dilip made his Bollywood debut with Jwar Bhata in 1944 and has acted in over 65 films in his career spanning over five decades. He is known for his iconic roles in films such as Andaz (1949), Aan (1952), Daag (1952), Devdas (1955), Azaad (1955), Mughal-e-Azam (1960), Gunga Jamuna (1961) and Ram Aur Shyam (1967). He was last seen on the screen in Qila (1998).

