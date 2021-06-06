Dilip Kumar health: Actor diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion, on oxygen support

Actor Dilip Kumar, who was hospitalised in Mumbai on Sunday, has reportedly been diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion. The actor was admitted to PD Hinduja Hospital after he complained of breathing issues.

Cardiologist Dr Nithin Gokhale and pulmonologist Dr Jalil Parkar confirmed his diagnoses while speaking with a leading daily. Dr Parkar said, "Mr Dilip Kumar has been put on oxygen support. He has been diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion along with a drop in oxygen saturation." He added, "But he is stable and not in the ICU. If all goes well, he may be discharged in 2-3 days."

Earlier in the day, a tweet was shared on Dilip's Twitter handle which clarified that the actor was not admitted for Covid-19. "Dilip Sahab has been admitted to non-Covid PD Hinduja Hospital Khar for routine tests and investigations. He’s had episodes of breathlessness. A team of healthcare workers led by Dr. Nitin Gokhale is attending to him. Please keep Sahab in your prayers and please stay safe," the tweet read.

Speaking with Indian Express, his wife Saira Banu said, "After experiencing breathlessness, we took Dilip sahab to the hospital in Khar Road at 8.30 am. Doctors are treating him and we have got a few tests done, we are awaiting reports. Please pray for him that he feels better and we can take him home quickly.”

Dilip has been unwell for a few years now. The 98-year-old actor often visits the hospital for check-ups. He had a check-up last month as well. Last year, Dilip lost two of his brothers, Ahsan and Aslam, to Covid-19. He had not celebrated his birthday in December.

The actor was a part of numerous Bollywood movies including Jogan, Babul, Deedar, Aan, Footpath, Daag, Devdas and Mughal-e-Azam. He was last seen in 1998's Qila.

