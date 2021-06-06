Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Dilip Kumar health: Actor diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion, on oxygen support
Dilip Kumar was hospitalised on Sunday morning.
Dilip Kumar was hospitalised on Sunday morning.
bollywood

Dilip Kumar health: Actor diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion, on oxygen support

  • Dilip Kumar was hospitalised on Sunday morning. He had been complaining of breathing issues.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 06, 2021 06:17 PM IST

Actor Dilip Kumar, who was hospitalised in Mumbai on Sunday, has reportedly been diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion. The actor was admitted to PD Hinduja Hospital after he complained of breathing issues.

Cardiologist Dr Nithin Gokhale and pulmonologist Dr Jalil Parkar confirmed his diagnoses while speaking with a leading daily. Dr Parkar said, "Mr Dilip Kumar has been put on oxygen support. He has been diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion along with a drop in oxygen saturation." He added, "But he is stable and not in the ICU. If all goes well, he may be discharged in 2-3 days."

Earlier in the day, a tweet was shared on Dilip's Twitter handle which clarified that the actor was not admitted for Covid-19. "Dilip Sahab has been admitted to non-Covid PD Hinduja Hospital Khar for routine tests and investigations. He’s had episodes of breathlessness. A team of healthcare workers led by Dr. Nitin Gokhale is attending to him. Please keep Sahab in your prayers and please stay safe," the tweet read.

Speaking with Indian Express, his wife Saira Banu said, "After experiencing breathlessness, we took Dilip sahab to the hospital in Khar Road at 8.30 am. Doctors are treating him and we have got a few tests done, we are awaiting reports. Please pray for him that he feels better and we can take him home quickly.”

Also read: Manoj Bajpayee, Urmila Matondkar join fans in praying for Dilip Kumar's quick recovery: 'Get well soon'

Dilip has been unwell for a few years now. The 98-year-old actor often visits the hospital for check-ups. He had a check-up last month as well. Last year, Dilip lost two of his brothers, Ahsan and Aslam, to Covid-19. He had not celebrated his birthday in December.

The actor was a part of numerous Bollywood movies including Jogan, Babul, Deedar, Aan, Footpath, Daag, Devdas and Mughal-e-Azam. He was last seen in 1998's Qila.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dilip kumar unwell dilip kumar in hospital dilip kumar health dilip kumar + 2 more

Related Stories

Dilip Kumar was admitted to Hinduja Hospital in Khar for two days for some routine checkups and tests last year as well.(File photo)
Dilip Kumar was admitted to Hinduja Hospital in Khar for two days for some routine checkups and tests last year as well.(File photo)
mumbai news

Sharad Pawar visits Dilip Kumar at Mumbai hospital, wishes him speedy recovery

ANI | , Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JUN 06, 2021 04:58 PM IST
"Visited legendary actor shri Dilip Kumar ji at Khar Hindujahospital to check on his health and treatment, with veteran actress SmtSaira Banu. I wish shri Dilip Kumarjia speedy recovery and good health," Pawar tweeted.
READ FULL STORY
Dilip Kumar has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai.
Dilip Kumar has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai.
bollywood

Dilip Kumar hospitalised, Saira Banu says he has 'breathing issues'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUN 06, 2021 10:47 AM IST
  • Veteran actor Dilip Kumar has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai after he complained of breathing issues.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.