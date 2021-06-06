Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Sharad Pawar visits Dilip Kumar at Mumbai hospital, wishes him speedy recovery
Sharad Pawar visits Dilip Kumar at Mumbai hospital, wishes him speedy recovery

"Visited legendary actor shri Dilip Kumar ji at Khar Hindujahospital to check on his health and treatment, with veteran actress SmtSaira Banu. I wish shri Dilip Kumarjia speedy recovery and good health," Pawar tweeted.
ANI | , Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JUN 06, 2021 04:58 PM IST

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday visited veteran actor Dilip Kumar to check on his health and treatment here at a hospital in suburban Mumbai and wished him a speedy recovery.The 98-year-old veteran actor was admitted to Khar-based Hinduja Hospital, a non-Covid-19 facility this morning after experiencing "episodes of breathlessness".

Confirming the news, Dilip Kumar's manager shared an update about the actor's health on his official Twitter account.

"Dilip Sahab has been admitted to non-Covid PD Hinduja Hospital Khar for routine tests and investigations. He's had episodes of breathlessness. A team of healthcare workers led by Dr Nitin Gokhale is attending to him. Please keep Sahab in your prayers and please stay safe," the tweet read.

Dilip Kumar was admitted to Hinduja Hospital in Khar for two days for some routine checkups and tests last year as well.

